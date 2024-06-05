Share:

The Pasadena City College Information Technology Services Team (ITS) has begun changing several login redirects to Microsoft in order to strengthen PCC technological security and direct all of PCC’s resources to a singular login portal.

In mid-May the PCC Information Technology Services Team (ITS) announced in an email that several PCC applications such as Google, Canvas, and Rave Alerts would be changing their login system redirects starting on June 18, 2024.

When logging into these PCC applications, users will be redirected to a Microsoft login page instead of the LancerPoint login page to access the site. Students, staff, and faculty can enter their PCC credentials to log in through Microsoft.

Ellucian applications such as LancerPoint, Banner, and DegreeWorks will not be affected by the change taking effect on June 18. Content and information stored in the affected applications will not be altered, according to the May 22 email from PCC’s ITS Team.

Microsoft is one of the companies that PCC has partnered with to provide students with accessible software. PCC first implemented Microsoft Office 365 for students, staff, and faculty in 2018, according to the PCC Technology Master Plan.

Following the transition, the PCC Information Technology Services Team (ITS) had secured an agreement with Microsoft that allowed for eligible students to be able to access a free Windows 10/11 Education license for a singular device following the launch of Windows 11 in 2021.

The ITS Team has been focusing on safeguarding PCC from cyber threats and opted to utilize Microsoft’s single sign-on security. The change aims to boost detection of suspicious activity, minimize phishing attempts, and strengthen digital security, according to ITS Chief Technology Officer Tendaji Jamal.

“This change to the college’s sign-on process is intended to increase system uptime,” PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said. “enhance security, and reduce duplication of efforts related to maintaining sign-on portals across the college systems.”

The PCC Information Technology Services Team (ITS) plans to further transition all district-managed applications and resources to the singular login portal. Jamal also said that the ITS Team will continue working on fully migrating all PCC sign-ons to Microsoft.

“We will be starting with the LancerPoint website,” Jamal said. “However, we will continue to migrate district-managed applications to provide all of PCC’s technology users with one login portal for accessing their digital resources.”

Follow: