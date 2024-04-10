Share:

As of January 2023, all California public colleges are required through the Opioid Safety Act to provide education on preventing and providing treatment for opioid overdoses.

Colleges must inform all students on these preventative measures through an orientation. PCC has started this process off with giving training presentations to students and classrooms upon request.

Along with preventative education, opioid overdose reversal medication, such as naloxone or Narcan, must be available to distribute to students. Colleges will be able to provide federally approved dosages through the Naloxone Distribution Project.

The Opioid Safety Act requires California community colleges and California State Universities to provide preventative education provided by the State Department of Public Health on opioid overdoses. Including how to use opioid overdose reversal medication, and where on campus students can obtain the medication. The Regents of the University of California campuses are requested to comply with the requirements as well.

PCC has begun taking steps to comply with the act. Including participating in the Naloxone Distribution Project in order to obtain and distribute federally approved medication, training staff and some students on how to recognize an overdose, and how to use Narcan.

“The college was enrolled in the Naloxone Distribution Project in November 2022, two months prior to the start date of the Act,” PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said. “Nurses and other personnel from Student Health Services have held professional development trainings for employees – and similar sessions for students – that cover the indications and recommended responses to a likely opioid overdose, including administering Naloxone and starting rescue breathing.”

As of now, the prevention training, Naloxone and fentanyl test strips are mainly available to those who express interest.

“Thanks to a Community Excellence Grant from the college, anyone can come to Student Health Services and receive these supplies, as well as required training, free of charge,” Boekelheide said. “It’s a very helpful service to our community, especially in an environment of increased risk of overdose.”

Colleges will have to cover at a minimum, causes of opioid overdose, mouth to mouth resuscitation, activating EMS, and administering opioid reversal medication. PCC believes there will have to be a compromise in some of the required training in regards to mouth to mouth resuscitation.

“You can meet the whole requirement by showing the 11 minute video from CDC,” said PCC Physician Ann Walker, “But to me that doesn’t meet the spirit of the law. It’s inevitable that we will be compromising on this. What I can provide will not be official mouth to mouth resuscitation instruction. It will only be an introduction.”

The things PCC has done so far to comply with the act are met with positive reactions, and is a step in the right direction to advocate for substance abuse education on campus.

“I do think that the training is a good step,” said CORE staff Adolfo Garcia, “More than anything it prepares people to react in worse case scenarios. [PCC should] have more events for mental health awareness in general and in conversations on mental health awareness, bring up the fact that substance abuse is another mental disorder a lot of people deal with.”

Follow: