A new opportunity named the “PCC Summer Ocean Science Research Program” is being initiated by the college’s STEM department using the $500,000 grant they received from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The three-year grant will provide 16 students each year with hands-on experience in marine science and inspire them to pursue further education and careers in the field.

To qualify, students will need to be enrolled or have completed one of the following by the end of the fall semester: Geology 1 (Physical Geology), Geology 3 (Earth and Space Science), or Geology 12 (Physical Oceanography). Science professors Susan Bower, Noel Rico-Corrales, Kelly Voss, Dr. Elizabeth Nagy, and Dr. Michael Vendrasco created the program and will co-lead it over the summers of 2026 through 2028.

Geosciences have a wide range of purposes students can strive to fulfill. From solving broader world issues, to personal enrichment and success, this grant will take students a step closer to participating in the field and making real world differences.

“Global warming is a driving force that is reshaping our world. Research grants like this are helping to produce the scientists needed to tackle the oceanic consequences of global warming,” Nagy said. “We urgently need to increase the number of students who are interested in and well prepared for careers in geosciences.”

The program will take students across harbors, coastal zones, and offshore outflow regions, offering a rare glimpse into the environmental systems that shape our coastline. From collecting water samples by boat to analyzing data drawn directly from the field, students will gain a deeper understanding of marine research.

Other hands-on fieldwork includes climbing aboard the R/V Yellowfin, a research vessel operated through Cal State Long Beach. There students will work at the Southern California Marine Institute (SCMI), riding through the Los Angeles Harbor and the Palos Verdes coast, transforming their curiosity into real-world experience and knowledge.

Dr. Jillian Blatti, a chemistry professor previously in the grant, believes having undergraduate STEM students do hands-on research is the most transformative and high-impact educational practice in preparation for UC courses.

“I have seen firsthand how research experiences at PCC have helped students develop into scholars, scientists, and academics; it ignites passion and enthusiasm for science and research,” Blatti said. “It provides opportunities to practice scientific communication through presenting posters, publishing research, giving talks to collaborators, and they are even given the unique experience of doing STEM outreach and teaching in my courses, which has been quite remarkable and enlightening for them.”

By the end of training, students will have experience operating professional-grade ocean science equipment on board research vessels as well as at the SCMI. Along the way, they’ll work closely with research professionals, building connections that can shape their academic and career paths.

Participants will also receive guidance on how to analyze scientific literature, interpret real research findings, and design and present a professional scientific poster showcasing their results.

“Through this experience, students will also obtain a better understanding of the nature of pollution in and around LA Harbor and develop an appreciation for the need to monitor and remediate our local shoreline,” Vendrasco said. “By sharing this knowledge and understanding with others, students who participate in the program will help improve regional water quality for everyone.”

NSF is committed to bringing students out of the classroom and immersing them in the changing world of marine life, all while making a difference and advancing their academic accomplishments. Marine life and ecosystems all over the world have been severely impacted over the years. Now more than ever, the science world calls geology students to make a difference to help conserve the places integral to our planet.

Applications are now open to participate in the program with a deadline of Nov. 21.

