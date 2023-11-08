With high gas prices holding steady, the prospect of public transportation has never seemed more attractive for locals.

The financial burden of simply filling up a gas tank has become an increasing concern for many Angelenos, leading to a resurgence in interest in public transit.

Students here at PCC have reported a growing reliance on public transportation as a cost-effective alternative to fueling their own vehicles, while commuters find that taking the bus or metro can help them save not only money but also time, as they avoid the notorious LA traffic.

“Sometimes I leave school at 2 in the afternoon on a weekday, and I get stuck in back to back traffic on the way home which is just wild,” first year student Michael Ely said. “So for me, taking public transit is mainly about saving time, and saving gas money is just another plus.”

Ridership over the last several months has dramatically increased, as more return to in-person schooling and work.

“The agency [Metro] saw a 10 percent year-over-year increase in total system ridership in September 2023 compared to September 2022 with more than 24.5 million boardings, marking the 10th consecutive month of year-over-year ridership growth,” according to a Metro website press release.

With this surge of new riders, some worry that the new safety measures being taken are not enough to address both the homelessness crisis and mental health crisis on trains and buses.

“Honestly, it’s scary to ride public transportation now,” said business major Anthony Rojas, “Everytime I go to take the metro there’s people yelling and doing crazy stuff and if I’m by myself I don’t feel comfortable riding, even if it’s during the day.”

However, Metro LA is working to reduce crime by increasing the availability of mental health and other services to those in need. Since the implementation of these programs Metro has seen a 53% decrease in crime since April, according to Metro.

“I take the Metro to work and school, so I’m there a lot and I’ve seen an increase in officers and safety people there which I think helps, but they can’t really get on the train and ride it with people to make sure they’re safe, so that part worries me. I’m not worried about getting on the train, but about my safety once I’m in the train.” said second year student Jasmine Trujillo.

Another feature Metro has been testing out in Pasadena and other local Los Angeles cities is Metro Micro, a reduced-price shared ride service run by LA Metro.

Costing only $1 a ride, this is extremely enticing to those who want to save money but maybe aren’t comfortable with riding larger forms of public transportation.

The cars hold up to 10 passengers and allow even easier access for riders on the go, eliminating the wait for the train. Metro Micro’s website says the wait will be 15 minutes from time of reservation to time of pickup from your requested location within the service zone.

As for other options of transportation at PCC, students have a wide choice of options.

The Colorado and Foothill A Line Shuttle services PCC from Monday to Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

The shuttle service meets in Lot C on the Foothill campus, the north east side of the main campus between parking lots 6 and 7 and Parking Lot at 8932 Bentel Ave. for the Rosemead campus.

Another option students have is the UPASS, which according to the Metro site, is a “Universal College Student Transit Pass provides college students of participating schools with greater fare discounts and an expedited activation process that is administered directly on campus. It is good for unlimited rides on all Metro services in LA County, including Metro Rail, Metro Rapid and Express buses, and local buses.”

While the option to purchase a PCC UPASS for the Fall 2023 semester expired on September 19th, the UPASS will be continued in Spring, according to PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelhiede in an email.

When asked if she was renewing her UPASS next semester, second year student Leyna Valez said, “Absolutely. I have the UPASS now and it’s great.”