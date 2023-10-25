Recent escalation in violence in the Middle East spilled over to U.S. campuses, including PCC, as students and faculty address the long and brutal conflict between Israel and Hamas.

On Wednesday PCC’s Anti-War Club put up a demonstration, part of a national walk-out calling for Israel to cease fire, repel the occupation, and stop U.S. funding of the jewish state.

“We’re calling for an immediate ceasefire,” Colin Montoya, a PCC anti-war club member said.“Of course, this won’t solve the conflict but at least for now, we just want to bring peace and end all the deaths. Our president has been supplying billions of dollars to Israel and so, you know, it is our tax dollars that are going to fund this war so in a lot of ways.”

As organizers and protesters responded to chants of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” They continued to march down Colorado boulevard after assembling in front of PCC’s Jack Scott building where they read testimonials of Palestinias affected by the conflict.

“I just can’t imagine being in a country that’s impacted by imperialism, especially being from the US,” PCC student Casey Redd said. “There’s no way for me to really understand what people in Palestine and Gaza are going through, which is why I’m using my privilege here as an American to speak out. I’m not okay with the U.S. involvement with all of the aid that is being given to Israel. billions and billions and billions of dollars,”

Last week, PCC’s anti-war club put up a demonstration at the same location to inform the PCC community of the importance of the war, and why it’s significant for American students to be aware of the current situation in the Middle East.

“I know at the beginning of the conflict, to speak out to criticize Israel was seen as largely anti-semetic,” Inter-Club Council Representative of the Anti-War club Jeffrey Romero said. “Schools should create an environment where these discussions are facilitated without necessarily jumping to that conclusion, and they should also be hosting events where students are informed about their right to reach out to congress members to have them support causes for ceasefires.”

Similarly to his classmates, Romero said that he sees the importance of U.S. students protesting due to the funding Israel has been receiving from the U.S. government.

“We’re indirectly responsible of funding a large part of the massacare, of the genocide of the Palestinians, and it is our responsibility to speak up against our government,” Romero said.

The Anti-War Club demonstrated that in a time of hate and frustration, humanity is principal and that unreasonable death should not be tolerated.

“We acknowledge that the Israeli civilians really got hurt by Hamas, it was tragic,” Co-President of the Anti-war club Ashley Peterson said. “But we also want to make sure that we stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people as the backlash for Hamas is being taken out on them. Hamas is their own thing, Palestinian civilians should not be grouped in with that.”

Shortly after the Hamas attacks, PCC’s Interim Superintendent-president José A. Gómez sent out an email to students, faculty, and staff addressing the developing situation, asking Lancers to remain patient with each other as they do not condone violence no matter the circumstances. The email also offered resources students can reach out to if they are in need of support.

“PCC denounces hatred and violence in all its forms,” the email said “We hope for peace in the region and share our care and support for our students and colleagues who are affected by this devastating human tragedy.”

The Academic Senate Executive Committee also addressed the situation and offered resources for faculty members.

On Oct. 13, California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Chrisitan disclosed a statement addressing the war in the Middle East.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of every student, faculty member and staff continues to be our top priority,” the statement said. “Those who seek help with distress and anxiety are urged to contact campus support services.”

While demonstrations remained mostly peaceful, demonstrators from both sides at UCLA brought some heightened tensions according to a report from Los Angeles Times.

UCLA’s Justice for Palestine group organized a walkout On Oct. 12, in support of Palestine and called for their freedom.

Pro-Israel groups held a counter protest at UCLA to demonstrate their support for Israel, and protested for peace for both Israelis and Palestinians.

On Oct. 7, Israeli civilians were gunned down, bombed, and taken hostage by thousands of Hamas militants that invaded the land- provoking a war as Israel Defense Forces responded with airstrikes to the Gaza Strip, killing thousands of Palestinians including women and children.

Since 1948, tension has remained present between Palestine and Israel as the Jewish people took over territory that was originally held by Arabs, leading to the creation of Israel, and leaving hundreds of Palestinian-Arabs displaced. As the two nations persisted in their territorial dispute through on-going protests and violence that reached a climax recently with the October war has reigned as the most brutal and fatal escalation of the controversy, taking the lives of over 4,000 Israelis and Palestinians.

In addition to the hundreds of airstrikes launched into Gaza, Israel had cut off Gaza residents’ with most access to water and electricity, stripping them away from their human rights and committing a war crime through this punishment according to a report by Human Rights Watch.

“I understand the conflict between the two territories, but I feel cutting off their water and electricity was a step too far,” PCC student Daniel Vasquez said. “Not only do they have to worry about being hit with an airstrike, but now they’re met with dehydration, it’s sad.”

The deadly war has become a big conversation across the United States and followed by controversy as individuals and groups clash in blaming one side and supporting the other. Tension arose between students who side with Israel or Palestine, resulting in academic institutions across the U.S. to take action in addressing the hostility on campus grounds.

The division between college students called for college board presidents to release statements declaring where they stand, as an American school, regarding the war. Some schools announced their support for Israel or Palestine, whereas other schools voiced that they will not speak out on the war.

“This is a time to promote empathy towards each other and different opinions in regards to this conflict, and support any kind of peaceful negotiation.” Peterson said.

UCLA’s Students for Justice in Palestine and Bruins for Israel did not respond to a request for comment.