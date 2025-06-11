Share:

On May 14, at a Board of Trustees Committee meeting, PCC students approached the Board to encourage them to divest from companies with ties to military contractors and major polluters in protest against Israel’s war on Palestine.

Around this time last year, PCC’s Associated Students (ASPCC) unanimously passed a resolution in support of the PCC Foundation divesting, giving the Foundation a deadline of July 2025, less than a month away now. During the meeting, the Board shared their progress in accordance with the PCC Foundation.

“I’ve been in conversations with our PCC Foundation partners on a socially responsible investment strategy,” said PCC President Jose A. Gomez. “Those conversations have been productive, but as you know, the fires impacted many organizations, including our foundation, and several foundation members lost their homes in the fire, and many others have been displaced.”

Gomez shared that in the last several weeks, conversations between the college and the Foundation have seen an uptick, claiming these conversations will be productive, but didn’t elaborate on what he meant by productivity. He did say he hopes to expedite this process, however, the Foundation will have to make the ultimate decision on whether to divest or not. This is because PCC’s Foundation is a separate, independent entity that consists of members of the public and some individuals associated with PCC, including Gomez.

Regarding students’ thoughts after the meeting, PCC’s Anti-War Club Treasurer Robert Schaefer felt the talks with the Board went well.

“I think they heard us; we’ve been in conversation with them for a while,” Schaefer said. “Hearing their feedback was pretty good.”

PCC’s ASPCC President Alfredo Martinez also showed up to support the Anti-War Club and to call for PCC’s divestment from companies funding Israel’s war on Palestine. He was pleased with how the meeting ended.

“I think we were able to get our point across, and especially with the help of the public comments of our students [we] were really able to push these ideas,” he said. “It’s going in the right direction.”

Student Trustee Irene Wong, who serves as the liaison between the Board of Trustees and the Associated Students, voiced similar sentiments as Martinez.

“I think that the news that we heard is good news in terms of progress; it has been a fight that’s been a long time coming,” she said. “I’m grateful that we’ve seen progress, and tonight was a huge milestone.”

Despite the positive outlook from students, PCC Spokesperson Alexander Boekelheide explained that divestment won’t be easy.

“Investment management is complex and dependent on a variety of factors, including investment goals, financial need, and the values of the institution,” he said. “This complexity has increased with the recent volatility in financial markets, which has restricted the ability of institutions to make long-term strategic adjustments to their investment portfolios.”

Essentially, if the college divests from these companies, it is likely that a substantial amount of funding will be lost, and finding a way to replace that income would be difficult. Boekelheide highlighted how, especially now, losing this funding could impact PCC students and faculty.

“At the same time, the Eaton Fire has led to a sharp increase in students, faculty, and staff who are in need of aid, and the entire college has been dedicated to providing support for these impacted members of our community,” he said.

The campus community, however, has predominantly voiced support for Palestine with on-campus rallies, walkouts, coordination with other college campuses for protests, and more. It seems students and staff are in support of divestment, hence why the Board of Trustees is listening to student voices and trying to negotiate with the Foundation.

“The PCC Foundation investment committee is working in collaboration with its investment advisor to find opportunities for socially responsible investments that align with the college’s values while honoring the Foundation’s legal and ethical responsibility to maintain the strength of its asset base,” said Boekelheide.

Whether the Foundation will be able to find adequate funding from a socially responsible source will most likely be the main determinant of whether divestment will happen or not, or, how soon it could happen. It is unknown if divestment will occur by the ASPCC’s July deadline, which is fast approaching. When the time comes, only then will we know how the ASPCC will move forward if their conditions are unmet.

