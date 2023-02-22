The issue of the abuse of power by police in the United States has caused mixed feelings about the need for reform as well as differing views as to what reform means for PCC students.

One perspective shared by PCC sophomore Kaiya Whitfield is a desire for police funding redirected or possibly even cut.

“Police reform should be developed in many ways, such as reallocating police funding to proper training, thorough background checks, and evaluations on police officers, if not a cut in spending altogether,” she said.

Whitfield also shared that one of her main concerns surrounding the police is the lack of accountability.

“Police reform should happen in many various ways, but I think one of the biggest issues we should focus on is ensuring police officers are held accountable for their actions and responsible for upholding the law they are meant to enforce,” Whitfield said. “I think that if police officers who commit acts of brutality and misconduct are properly prosecuted, it would stop the facilitation of a system that allows police to hold themselves higher than the law and commit crimes without being properly punished.”

Another part of the push for police reform involves examining and evaluating the response to psychiatric emergencies, whether it be police, community organizations, or another institution.

PCC sophomore Matthew Villegas is one of the many who believe that reform needs to focus on the ability of police to respond to these types of emergencies by providing essential services to those in need in order to keep these situations from escalating.

“Oftentimes, police officers don’t really have an understanding of people who are in psychiatric emergencies,” Villegas said. “I’ve seen it with my own eyes, especially taking public transportation to school and back home. I see police officers abusing their powers and treating people like they need to quickly respond to their orders and such.”

This issue about mental health relates to a number of other concerns about the practices of police, including racial bias and the length of this training as a whole.

Surrounding concerns of racism, many advocate for implementing and evaluating bias training.

More than half of US states have implemented some form of implicit bias training in response to people of color being far more likely to be targeted by the police. Yet there is little evidence to suggest that this training is effective in preventing police brutality.

Aside from not addressing the racial bias, police training in the United States lasts an average of 21 weeks versus training in other countries that can last upwards of three years.

Even so, some people are not in favor of police reform. Sophomore Lysette Garcia shared that she doesn’t believe in police reform, but would like to see more community based efforts.

“I don’t necessarily believe in police reform,” Garcia said. “I think the police were founded and sustained on brutality and unstable power dynamics. I really think going back to smaller community based efforts to essentially ‘help thy neighbor’ would be more beneficial in the long run.”

PCC students have varying opinions on whether police reform is necessary and of the students who feel that it is needed, there is a wide range of positions on how that reform should be implemented.