Many U.K. employers are switching over to a four day work week, this model could very well soon become a reality for employees all over the world, including California.

PCC students are not entirely a fan of a four day work week. “A four day work week would affect my paycheck because on the days that I don’t go to school I go into work,” freshman Skylar Leung, a hospitality major said. “If I don’t have the opportunity to work more than four days then I wouldn’t have as much income.”

The common response among this model is finances, especially those who work an hourly wage. Some fear if their work days are limited their income will also be limited resulting in financial issues. Those who are on a salary system will receive the same amount of pay even if they work less hours. The start of Covid-19 was when the idea of a four day work week came about. It helped bring attention to the importance of balancing work and life.

Freshman kinesiology major Caleb Abad works five days a week as a soccer coach.

“I enjoy where I’m working, so I would like to work even more than what I’m currently doing. I don’t really see a benefit for change,” Abad said. “The only harmful thing would be less money coming into my pocket.”

The question of if the four day work week would also apply to those working in education is a topic to reckon with. Students on four-day schedules typically go to school for fewer hours and score lower on English language arts and math tests, according to research. Kindergarten to twelfth grade go to school five days a week for forty hours a week. If the four day work week applied to teachers this could mean less of a summer break for students.

“I balance work and school by designating specific days to school and work,” Leung said. “That way I have time to relax and do other things like workout or spend time with friends while also prioritizing my schoolwork.”

Leung works six days a week when she is not in school. Switching to a four day week without having school replace her time would be a big shift.

“I’ve been working at the Flowerman in Pasadena for three years, I put 30% of my paycheck into my savings account.” Leung said.

Workers on a fixed salary have reported improved mental health when switching to a four day work week. 46% of employees said they were less fatigued. Having more days to rest would be a benefit if finances were not a priority in the United States. Much of American society revolves around “hustle culture” the idea that working long and hard hours is the key to success. With this idea being a part of our culture many, especially college students have learned to adapt.

“My work and school do not conflict so it’s not hard to balance but I would say I just do the homework as soon as it pops up so I’m not procrastinating,” Abad said,

Abad needs his stable income in order to pay rent and his everyday living expenses.

Those working an hourly wage would be affected assuming their wage is not increasing. With the financial issues out of the picture the four day work week can be seen as appealing among burnt out college students.