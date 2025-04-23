Share:

As PCC’s spring semester nears its end, with it comes the voiced criticisms of students and faculty who are unhappy with the college’s current calendar system. The discontent surrounding the school’s calendar, specifically its interessions, has been brought forth before, as seen via past Courier reporting and during Calendar Standing Committee meetings. However, recent conversations with PCC staff and students suggest far more prevalent dissatisfaction than previously believed. When the campus community was asked their thoughts on PCC’s calendar, many saw a system that could be improved and shared their opinions.

Instructor Jessica Marquez has been at PCC for two years but has been teaching for almost ten years. Marquez has taught at various colleges, experiencing different calendar systems. Marquez saw both the good and the bad as she explained that students who take intersession classes are usually very motivated, especially since these classes are so fast-paced, a double-edged sword of sorts.

“It’s kind of like ripping off a bandage, once we’re done, we’re done,” said Marquez. “I feel like some classes move really quickly so some students kind of go away when we’re done, and yes, everything is cramped.”

Furthermore, from an instructor’s perspective, Marquez explained the difficulties. She shared that last winter intersession, she had to prepare for five classes. So in that week of winter break, she felt like she didn’t really get a break at all.

“I’m just constantly getting my syllabus ready for other classes,” she said.

Marquez surmised that PCC students may feel dissatisfied with the college’s calendar because they compare calendars with friends who attend UC and CSU campuses. She explained that UC and CSU students graduate in May because their semester is even shorter to PCC. At the CSU, they don’t even do 16 week classes; their classes last 14 weeks and their spring semester is even shorter than PCC’s. So, courses there definitely go by quicker.

In defense of PCC’s system, Marquez highlighted an important aspect to consider, that being that the college can’t do the first week of January because of the Rose Parade. Since it’s very hectic, classes can’t be conducted during this time. If the school were to resume instruction, custodial staff would have to clean the rooms, sweep the streets after the parade’s events, etc., all of which is a lot of work. Because of this, PCC has a longer winter break and a shorter winter intersession.

“Honestly, like from fall to the winter intersession it’s actually a pretty nice break because normally I would start on January the 2nd in my other classes of other colleges, now I’m like I have an actual break in between fall and winter intersession,” Marquez expressed.

Elaborating further, Marquez stated that the spring semester is so short because we have so many holidays, like MLK Day, Cesar Chavez Day, Memorial Day, etc., that pop up.

“That’s another day of no lecture or like not seeing a professor for advice,” said Marquez.

When asked about any changes she’d like to see regarding PCC’s calendar, Marquez mentioned Thanksgiving break.

“I wish I had the whole Thanksgiving weekend and I think that would be better for everybody because people have families, they travel, or they just figure out what to do for that day,” said Marquez.”

Marquez also highlighted the struggles of course planning after students have come back from a long break or a prior semester.

“Even as faculty we have to think about our lectures, going like, ‘Okay our students are not going to be there, maybe they’ll be there 50% mentally,’ said Marquez.” “So we have to think about what activities can we do during this time and not give a heavy… paper, or something like that, last semester.”

Robert Villarreal is a PCC student that has been attending the college since 2018 on and off. Now, he’s getting a certification in broadcast journalism. Last winter semester, Villarreal took a cinema aesthetics class, where he expressed that it was a lot of work for such a short period of time. He felt the course was really rushed and described the intersession as rough and really fast paced.

This fast pace made completing all the work difficult, especially for Villarreal who works full time and has other aspects of his life to deal with, like many other students. This led Villarreal to decide to never take classes during an intersession again.

“We’re not just full-time students [who can] just focus on school,” expressed Villarreal. “I’ve never received financial aid before so it’s kind of tough because I need to make sure I do good and work because I need to pay for school.”

Villarreal described his last week of the winter intersession as really rushed. Based on the calendar system and his course’s schedule, Villarreal’s last assignment was due the Friday of the intersession’s last week and his next class started Tuesday.

“In reality I was busting my butt with homework from that week, that last week of the winter intersession, and had about 2 days of a weekend to have a break,” he said.

Villarreal suggested that professors might need to slow down or restructure their courses for intersessions instead of reusing normal semester course materials. For him, it is important that this topic is being talked about. He feels it’s this issue that makes class and student life stressful as it’s tough for students to continue their education while pursuing other goals.

Marisa Davila, a PCC student that is pursuing an occupational post-production certificate for editing, has taken courses, most of which were offered online, during three intersession semesters at PCC. She voiced similar concerns to Villarreal.

For her, online classes are convenient because they’re fast, but since there’s so much information to learn in a short period of time, she wonders if she’s actually retaining what she’s learned.

“I just kind of regret it and I think I should have taken a normal semester but I had expected how quickly I can get my certificate so there are obviously pros and cons,” Davila said.

For her, one week break between the regular semesters is great, but two weeks break between every semester would be more ideal.

“I think people would be a lot happier just like a reset, seven days can go by so fast and then now you’re back at school again,” she said.

She also mentioned that there are certain classes that are only offered during the regular semester. She says this limits students’ options as they don’t have a choice but to take those classes during those semesters.

Davila feels like the administration assumes the majority of PCC students are coming from high school when a notable number are full grown adults who have a life, a job, and other responsibilities. This brings students back to the convenience of online classes. Davila also emphasized that, although the spring and fall semesters are longer, she prefers the 16 week over the six weeks courses. That way, she can go at a more manageable pace and feel like she’s actually learning.

Ultimately, the responses from students and staff are mixed and the perfect schedule to accommodate everyone’s needs may not be possible. This shifts the responsibility on faculty to design their courses to prevent overworking themselves and their classes, while students must determine whether a shorter semester is best for them.

“I think you have to kind of pick your poison whether you want to get it done fast but not really learn anything or do the full…what is it…16 weeks,” said Davila.

