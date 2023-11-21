Several PCC Students have joined the grassroots efforts to align Pasadena City College’s policies with Pasadena’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030.

On Nov 14, several PCC students attended the Pasadena City Council meeting of the Municipal Services Committee to ensure that the city’s new water and power plan is true to its Zero Carbon by 2030 resolution. This goal puts Pasadena 15 years ahead of the state’s goal of a zero-carbon 2045.

Also in attendance were representatives from several local climate organizations, many part of the Pasadena 100, a coalition of nonprofits that advocate for the city to stop using fossil fuels. Seasoned activists and student activists were eager for the updated version of the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) proposed timeline to decarbonize by 2030. It laid out a plan for 58% of the city’s energy to be carbon-free or renewable by 2028, assuming future technological advancements would increase that number to 100% in the two years leading up to 2030.

Among them were Environmental Sustainability Club president Tony Vong and Environmental Sustainability Club VP and Associated Students VP of Sustainability Lev Tumaykin, both shared public comments at the committee meeting at Pasadena City Hall. Activists in the room made their disappointment known at the podium, finding it infeasible and unrealistic.

“I, as many other members in the audience, was probably coming into this meeting hoping for a concrete plan,” Tumaykin said. “I just really want to stress how important this is to all of us. PCC and Pasadena Unified School District are both working in the direction of decarbonizing their fleets, decarbonizing all their infrastructure. And if the energy that they’re getting from the city isn’t carbon-free, what’s the point, right? It really defeats the whole purpose of everything that we’ve been fighting for.”

To the committee, Vong also voiced his concerns about how the scenario PWP put forward might impact economic accessibility for utilities and incentivization of consumers to conserve.

“How can you assure the well-being of the people when you struggle to take the transition to a carbon-free 2030 seriously with the future of young Pasadenans on the line?” Vong said. “I urge you, the Municipal Services Committee, to revise the ill prepared plan for the sake of Pasadenans, both young and old, to expand the affirmative actions to mitigate the burdens of energy transition, to ensure not just the carbon-free 2030 that we all strive for, but one that is economically just.”

Pasadena’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for water and power is due at the end of this year. The Municipal Services Committee aims to come back with a stronger plan, tentatively scheduled for Dec 13.

In collaboration with the Pasadena 100, Tumaykin and Vong have been mobilizing students for the effort to accelerate the timeline towards sustainability for the city and PCC. Last month, they gathered over 100 students into the council meeting room and gave easily 20 public comments.

“It’s a really big time for legislative action,” Tumaykin said. “When PUSD first committed to decarbonizing their vehicle fleet, following Pasadena’s commitment to decarbonize by 2030 in terms of energy sources, we sort of saw this as an opportunity for PCC to follow in their steps.”

On Nov 16, the Environmental Sustainability Club presented their resolution for a carbon-free campus to the College Council meeting. All of the representatives were on board, set to run the resolution by their divisions before a final draft is officially approved.

Student efforts for a decarbonized future have been moved by the support of the club’s advisor, Sustainability Standing Committee co-chair and PCC English professor Emily Fernandez.

“Over and over, their dedication has blown my mind,” Fernandez said in her statement for the college council. “This document is solid in every way. It speaks to all that PCC has already done to prepare for decarbonization by 2030, of our present moment in the climate crisis, our need to act now with urgency and unity, and, finally, it offers a path forward.”

PCC, as a single governing body, has the opportunity to follow a timeline towards a decarbonized 2030. With millions available in bond measures, $140 million of which are dedicated to sustainability, the college can modernize its infrastructure sustainably by implementing things like solar panels and electric vehicles, according to Tumaykin.

Interim Superintendent-President Jose Gomez expressed his personal support for the resolution at the Nov. 16 College Council meeting. He commended VP of Business and Administrative Services Candace Jones for all of her work so far in making the campus greener, like working to implement an office or officer of sustainability at PCC.

“We have an amazing opportunity with this bond measure to ensure that PCC is at the cutting edge of construction and development that is resilient and sustainable and really prepares our community for the future,” Gomez said. “I think we all have to work together on this project. The city of Pasadena and the region can’t accomplish their goals unless we’re a part of that in partnership with them, the school district and everybody else.”

Last year, former Associated Students VP of Sustainability Ian Graham, along with Vong and other students, willed the Board of Trustees to support Pasadena’s Zero Carbon by 2030 resolution. Drawing from the Pasadena 100 and the language of the City’s and Pasadena Unified’s resolutions, the students drafted a resolution catered to PCC’s needs that was unanimously passed at the Nov. 20 Academic Senate meeting. The resolution is currently being reviewed by other shared governance groups for final approval. Once ratified by all campus constituency groups, the student-authored initiatives will guide the school as a “resolution, not a mandate,” according to Vong.

An early draft was revised by the Sustainability Standing Committee and the Environmental Sustainability Club, which then passed unanimously with the Associated Students. They have campaigned for the resolution by meeting with all the campus constituency groups.

Both Jones and Gomez have been working on realizing the “sustainability garden,” an idea proposed by the students last year. It initially dissolved due to an “issue of maintenance – because of covid there was a disconnect between years that caused the garden to fall into ruin,” according to Tumaykin.

“We’re really trying to just put pressure on the administration to keep this as a priority because right now it isn’t,” Tumaykin said. “It’s almost always taking second place. But if we create this accelerated timeline on the resolution and have as many people on the campus as possible commit towards decarbonizing by 2030 it becomes achievable. Because then admin are working towards it, the Board of Trustees is directing them, the students are pushing for it.”