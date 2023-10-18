Pasadena City College is planning a first responder’s hub that will house the new wildland firefighter program, fire technology classes, EMT program, and a paramedic program.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said EMT instructor, Joseph Kalilikani. “I think that the opportunity to put students closer to their goals, because most of our students are in the Fire Department route, so being in the neighborhood of the Pasadena training grounds, and the fire science stuff, and if the paramedic program gets off the ground then it’s a nice little hub, it’s EMS centric, fire centric and these two pathways really go hand in hand here.”

Currently, the emergency medical technician program is located at PCC’s Community Education Center on Foothill Blvd. But is expected to move once the new facility is ready in fall 2024.

Business division dean, Matthew Barboza, agreed with Kalilikani that allowing students to train on the same facility as Pasadena Fire Department will greatly benefit them.

“We want our students to be able to look across the tarmac and see their next level, their next step,” Barboza said. “We want the people that are already in the program to look over and to realize that they are being watched, and the chiefs believe that’s going to step up their game considerably.”

The Jefferson Training Center located at 1500 E. Villa St. is less than a mile north of PCC’s main campus, and has been used by the Pasadena Fire Department as their training facility for about 2 years, according to Pasadena Fire Department Deputy Chief Anthony James.

“Right now we are working all the logistics,” James said. “We are really excited about this collaboration with PCC and their EMT program, fire program and later the paramedic program.”

The new Wildland Firefighter program is expected to launch in Fall 2024 and start as a non-credit program and will be completely free to students.

“We would like to start it as a non-credit at least for the first couple of cohorts,” said Barboza. “That way we develop the interest and we’re removing barriers that might otherwise prohibit someone from even investigating the program.”

Barboza added that the new program will largely be funded by state grants and will sponsor everything from tuition to equipment and uniforms.

“Because they’re CTE [career technical education] they qualify for specialized funding, state funding through Perkins Grants, through Strong Workforce Grants, and we are hiring a grants specialist as we speak, that is going to be so instrumental in finding grants that we maybe didn’t even know existed.”

The 8-week long program will be divided into 8 different segments in which students will learn different skills including fire survival skills, physical training, fire prevention, and fire mitigation.

The curriculum was developed by Chief Tracy Rickman, a well known figure in the fire education community who also helped develop similar programs in other community colleges in the area, and Barboza who already had success creating a similar program in Copper Mountain College in Joshua Tree, California.

“We’ve made the effort to hire the best of the best to train our students,” said Barboza. “We’ve made all efforts to make sure that the equipment that we’re going to be purchasing is the newest that is available.”

PCC initiated this program due to the expected shortage in wildland firefighters in California.

“The state of California announced last year that within the next 4-5 years they are going to need to hire 1500 wildland firefighters and they are afraid that the California Community Colleges aren’t going to be able to produce that many,” Barboza said.

Despite the urgent need, there are still some obstacles Barboza and his team are facing.

“My big hurdle right now and I don’t know if that’s something I can overcome is the time constraints put on it by the curriculum committee,” said Barboza. “The curriculum committee is so backed up with other programs that had been waiting their turn to be reviewed and to be approved or disapproved, we’re taking a back seat to that, and I’ve been trying to convince the powers that be that we need to bent this [rule] so that we can do this sooner rather than later.”

While a paramedic program does not yet exist in PCC, the Pasadena Fire Department agreed to allow PCC to use its facilities in exchange for creating a new paramedic program which Barboza said he is expecting to establish by spring of 2025.