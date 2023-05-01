The PCC Pride Center, which serves queer students, is about to go through a revamp, as a $10,000 grant was awarded to the center.

According to Enith Reyes, the grant will be used in service to PCC’s students, faculty and staff, and create spaces of intentional diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“This program aims to promote the awareness of the sexual and gender diversity at Pasadena City College (PCC) and to make the LGBTQIA+ support network more visible to the rest of our students, staff, and faculty of the PCC community,” Reyes said.

LGBTQIA+ students are more likely to experience violence and threats to their livelihood than their straight counterparts due to the homophobia and transphobia they face.

The grant that the Pride Center was awarded helps to mitigate these challenges.

“The programming this grant will provide necessary social-emotional support to LGBTQIA+ students need to alleviate the challenges they face, while also fostering an inclusive environment for students to be their authentic selves and confidently explore and advocate for sexual and gender diversity,” Reyes said.

Queer students also experience higher levels of anxiety and depression, and have lower self esteem, which need levels of care that requires new programs to provide.

“Our goal, in line with PCC’s Educational Master Plan to build customized student support, is to also build a tight-knit LGBTQIA+ community here on our campus to mitigate stigma and discrimination against LGBTQIA+ members, staff, and faculty to gain a strong sense of belonging as an identifying LGBTQIA+ member or ally,” Reyes said.

Faculty member Robert Gomez, who self identifies as queer, weighed in on what faculty are trying to do to facilitate care for queer and undocumented students.

“One thing we’re trying to do is reach out to different groups,” Gomez said. “We understand that there are equity gaps. An average student’s experience is not the same as a queer student’s experience so [being] able to tailor services and understand that perspective is very valuable.”

Art major Liana Brydle, a queer student at PCC, weighs in on what they hope the grant will provide students.

“I’m happy that money is being allocated towards specifically trans and queer people of color because I think that’s where it’s needed most,” Byrdle said. “I definitely think that it could go towards protecting [undocumented students]. Counseling is really good, but also direct action plans, for example, [if] trans students were [able to] access different affordable health care options, I think that could be really beneficial too.”

This new grant will align with PCC’s goal to further their education opportunities for LGBTQIA+ students and create a more inclusive community that allows students to feel safe and cared for.