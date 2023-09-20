Pasadena City College (PCC) has officially become part of the California Virtual Campus (CVC) Exchange, granting students the opportunity to take classes they otherwise wouldn’t be able to without applying to a new school.

PCC is now a teaching college in this program, meaning, students enrolled in other California based colleges that are part of the CVC Exchange are able to add classes taught here to their current schedule. This also applies to students already attending PCC who would like to take classes only offered at other California community colleges.

You are enrolled in at least one credit course at PCC or a participating college you have at least a 2.0 GPA or have not yet established a GPA, you have no outstanding fees at PCC, you don’t have an out-of-state address on file at PCC. This list of requirements is according to the PCC’s website. Students fulfilling these requirements can benefit from some of the perks provided by the CVC Exchange.”Monitoring of school teaching online.” by shixart1985 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

“PCC, or specifically, our students, the students will be able to complete their course requirements, whether it’s to transfer or a certificate, in a timely manner if they have more choices,” said Armando Duran, dean of counseling and student services. “If a class or required course is filled, they don’t have to wait an additional semester, perhaps postponing their graduation, because they’ll be able to complete it at a different campus.”

Students will now have far more options for classes to take with this program and won’t have to worry as much when planning their schedules. They also don’t have to stress as much about making sure their schedules don’t overlap. With the available classes being taught at other participating colleges, students will have more choices and flexibility.

“A student could attend PCC and enroll at, you know, Glendale or any school for that matter, especially if it’s online,” Duran said. “The only difference is now they’re trying to simplify it so that everything is centralized, so that the student doesn’t have to go through the leg work of applying to multiple schools, searching multiple platforms, maybe submitting prerequisites at different schools, you know? All of that complexity is eliminated and that truly is what this program is offering.”

The main selling point here seems to be the simplicity in which students are now able to attend multiple schools at the same time. Students will now be able to easily access classes from different participating colleges without having to go through all the usual red tape.

The CVC Exchange can also benefit the professors at PCC. Now that more students from other schools can sign up for classes here, certain classes with low enrollment have the opportunity of attracting more students and can avoid being canceled before the semester starts.

“That’s bad for the students who are enrolled in the class who now have to find another one,” Dr. Thea Alvarado, dean of social sciences and distance education as well as the lead on the CVC Exchange project said. “It’s bad for the faculty who were planning on teaching the class and now maybe, if they’re part time faculty, they don’t get paid for another course or if they’re full time faculty and we have to find another class for them to be able to teach at the last minute.”

As far as how the program will help PCC as an institution in general, Alvarado said this, “I think that it’s going to help us expand the courses that we offer because we want to make sure that we’re offering the courses that our students need and our students want and so if we start to see that there are students who are going to another community college to get a class that they need, that’s a class that we should be offering at PCC”

This is a way for PCC to gain a better understanding of the courses its students need for their eventual goals. It certainly has the potential to make the lives of students and faculty easier but could it attract more students to enroll in PCC?

“Pasadena City College is well known throughout the state and so I think students from other campuses will definitely want to take classes here, maybe even finish a certificate or a program with us to help them,” Dr. Laura Ramirez, assistant superintendent/vice president, instruction said. “So that is the intent, to kind of open up PCC to students beyond our local communities.”

Only time will tell how successful this program is for PCC. Most colleges in California offer the exact courses students need for their certificates or transfer requirements. The main issue the CVC Exchange addresses is how efficiently and simply students will be able to achieve their goals.