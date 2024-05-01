Share:

As of early May, students all over the United States have gathered together to peacefully protest against the past and present actions of the Israeli government and to demand that their universities divest from Israel.

After almost two weeks of protests nationwide, Pasadena City College has finally responded with a walkout attended by approximately 300 students and faculty calling for the school’s divestment of weapon manufacturing companies and oil companies that exploit the Middle East.

Led by PCC’s Anti-War Club, the walkout included several speakers, and concluded with a march around the entirety of the campus, with hundreds of students demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, divestment from companies funding the conflict, and divestment of taxpayer money towards funding Israel.

“It touches my heart,” PCC student Reb Dous said. “I’m proud of all the students across the country and globe, all over the world, I’m proud to be a part of this.”

Along with the recent walkout at PCC, the community of Pasadena has seen a decent amount pro-Palestinean support recently, with such instances such as protesters briefly disrupting the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade, and the recent successful call for the city of Pasadena to pass a resolution supporting a ceasefire in Gaza.

Despite the acceleration of support for these causes, many protesting campuses across the nation have faced mass arrests, and tensions with law enforcement.

After protests began and solidarity encampments appeared at Columbia University, students from other universities in the United States began to follow suit. It is clear by the actions of the university administrators that they consider the protests are somehow something of a disturbance, or even worse, a potential for violence. On April 18th, only a mere day after the solidarity protests began, the NYPD were called to Columbia to disperse the crowd and arrest the peaceful protestors.

On April 22nd, Colombia’s president, Minouche Shafik released a press release addressing the encampment.

“I am deeply saddened by what is happening on our campus,” Shafik said. “Our bonds as a community have been severely tested in ways that will take a great deal of time and effort to reaffirm. Students across an array of communities have conveyed fears for their safety and we have announced additional actions we are taking to address security concerns. The decibel of our disagreements has only increased in recent days. These tensions have been exploited and amplified by individuals who are not affiliated with Columbia who have come to campus to pursue their own agendas. We need a reset.”

The statement addressed the potential “danger” of the entire situation, which seemed to conflict with what occurred in reality, since the protests seemed to be virtually peaceful, until students claimed that police and security acted aggressively upon arrival.

The protests are seen as potentially “dangerous” to many public officials that some have called for extreme measures to be taken against students across the U.S. The speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson has suggested even bringing in the National Guard to disperse the peaceful protesters, which many have drawn parallels to the Kent State shootings in 1970.

Prior to the Tuesday Protests planned at PCC, the office of the Superintendent-President emailed faculty and staff warning that the demonstrations could cause noise disruptions to ongoing classes, however they were promised the event would remain peaceful.

The walkout continued peacefully with one provocateur who came, but was warded off and successfully diffused by the safety marshals who were working with the Anti-War Club.

“It’s honestly very shocking to see students expressing freedom of speech get punished in what should be a safe space [campus] for students,” PCC Anti-War Club Representative Jeffrey Romero said.

With the large pushback from the administrative members of the protesting universities, the students have faced unprecedented consequences as a result of the protests, or as a result of the “potential of violence” that the universities are so deeply afraid of.

USC canceled the main commencement ceremony for the graduating class of 2024 after the unrest at the protests and their silencing of Valedictorian Asna Tabassum due to their concern about the “potential safety concerns”.

“I think it’s worthy of noting how much a lot of students are putting on the line,” PCC Anti-War Club Treasurer Robert Schaefer said. “It’s important to look at the sacrifice these students are making and the lack of sacrifice of those who have the most powerful positions throughout all of this, who have the power to put a stop to this violence and are choosing not to.”

With all of the unrest going on, there have been a sure amount of accusations that the protests themselves are anti-semitic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the protests to be undeniably anti-semetic, going on to say that: “What’s happening in America’s college campuses is horrific.” This is all despite the fact that many of the protests along the universities have been organized by Jewish students.

“Anti-Zionism is inherently a criticism of the state of Israel and its government whereas anti-semitism is a subset of racism directed at the Jewish people,” Romero said. “What we’re doing is criticizing the state of Israel for its one-sided massacre of the Palestineans in Gaza. We are in no way of equivocating that to any sentiments towards Jewish people, we’re gathered here peacefully to express that opinion.”

