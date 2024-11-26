Share:

World AIDS Day is observed annually on December 1. The event was first commemorated by the United Nations in 1988 with the goal of ending the stigma put on HIV patients, who were (and still are) overwhelmingly LGBTQ+ people and people of color.

Every year, the Board of Trustees of Pasadena City College passes a resolution officially recognizing December 1 as World AIDS Day on the college’s campuses.

“[T]hrough the ties that bind us as a community, both within the San Gabriel Valley and around the world, we can achieve the vision of eradicating HIV and AIDS within our lifetimes,” the resolution reads.

The Student Health Services center in D-105 will be offering free HIV testing on Tuesday, Dec. 3, two days following World AIDS Day which lands on a Sunday this year. The tests are private and confidential, protecting students from the stigma that too often attaches to AIDS patients.

These tests are not a limited time event. Student Health Services offers on-site HIV testing the first and third Tuesday of every month. It just so happens that the first Tuesday of December aligns closely with the date of World AIDS Day.

HIV tests have been available from Student Health Services for many years, even going back to the first World AIDS Day in 1988. Janice Roman, the registered nurse at Student Health Services during the eighties, is quoted often in the Courier during the decade, reminding students that HIV tests are available. The center also published a monthly newsletter under Roman, “Health Beat,” to keep the community updated on changes in health news.

Currently, the HIV tests at PCC are made available through community health network AltaMed, according to Daisy Huynh, administrative worker at the health services center. The tests are paid for by a grant from the City of Pasadena Public Health Department. There are times when Public Health Department workers handled tests at PCC directly, but “Public Health has been taxed since the pandemic,” says Huynh. Still, even when the Department cannot provide testing services directly, they continue to take AIDS seriously and have paid health networks like AltaMed to keep the service available.

While AIDS has had an enormous impact on the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, it is often overlooked that the virus has predominantly affected Black people both globally and in the US. Fanon Wilkins, a professor of African-American history at PCC, believes that students today are less aware of HIV and AIDS.

“Because of the advancement of medicine, there’s no real concern about it. It feels like if you get it, there’s not a big deal,” said Wilkins. “Even myself, my guard is down.”

Even the on-site testing at PCC, available monthly at the health services center, reflects the advancement of medicine. When Wilkins was tested for HIV thirty years ago, he had to wait ten days for results.

“Longest ten days of my life,” Wilkins said.

Since 1988, World AIDS Day has been about acknowledgment and action. During the late eighties and early nineties, there was no need to spread “awareness” of HIV. The issue at the time was not a lack of awareness, but a lack of understanding, acknowledgment and action.

The response to AIDS was muted due to the virus associating with controversial social issues—condom availability, safe sex, illegal drug use, LGBTQ+ rights and immigration, particularly Caribbean immigration. Reluctance to talk openly about those issues caused many people to misunderstand how the virus could spread. Yet it would have seemed inconceivable for people to be unaware of the virus and its frightening rumors. World AIDS Day, then, was founded as a demand for a global response to an issue people preferred to ignore.

Today’s students face the opposite issue. It is true that both the prevention and treatment of HIV infections have greatly improved in the last thirty years, the virus itself is as contagious as ever.

In the event a student tests positive for HIV, faculty and staff are confident in the college’s resources for supporting students facing a difficult diagnosis. Both Hunyh and Wilkins brought up PCC’s Mental Health and Wellness services as an option that might be overlooked during an important time. They encourage students who have contracted HIV, or are afraid of it happening to them, or find out they test positive to quickly contact Mental Health and Wellness in D-203. The phone number for mental health services is (626) 585-7273, and students in crisis can press “9” to be connected to a clinician after hours.

“[There are] resources on campus—therapy, counseling, health services. Find out what the resources are. There are a wealth of support services for students, a robust support system. PCC is prepared for that. Students are just in the dark,” Wilkins said.

