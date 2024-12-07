Share:

After years without dedicated financial support, geography students at Pasadena City College (PCC) are poised to benefit from a new scholarship, thanks to the initiative of the geography faculty.

The PCC Geography Faculty Award is the brainchild of Dr. Rhea Presiado and her three geography colleagues, Dr. Hector Agredano, Professor Brennan Wallace, and Dr. Nikita Prajapati.

“Since our geography students currently have access to zero scholarships, we decided to pony up the funds out of our payroll,” Presiado said in an interview.

The four professors have been contributing equal payroll deductions each month since November, with hopes to establish the fund at the $10,000 minimum endowment requirement by March of 2025. Additional contributions from community members and friends of the geography program are also being sought to enhance the scholarship’s capacity.

“We’ve been putting it out on our Instagram,” Presiado said. “I know that we’ve had family members donate. For example, my father-in-law donated.”

Over the past decade, PCC’s geography program has expanded significantly, now offering two degrees and two certificates.

“We know that students need help; that college is expensive, and making the jump from community college to a four-year institution or a career is expensive,” Presiado said. “We wanted to give students scholarships, and the fastest way to do it was to donate from our own paychecks.”

The scholarship is set to be awarded annually, with the hope that the first recipient will be announced this spring.

This effort also sheds light on a forgotten piece of PCC’s history. In her research, Dr. Presiado discovered that geography students once had access to a scholarship of their own—the Bugelli Award—established in 1977 in honor of Dr. Delmas Bugelli, a noted geographer and campus leader.

Dr. Bugelli, who joined PCC as the college’s second-ever geography professor in 1952, was known for his passion for maps, geography, and travel. He earned his Ph.D. in geography from Columbia University while teaching at PCC and left a significant impact as both an educator and administrator.

Upon his death in 1976, the scholarship was created in his name in the business division, where the geography department was housed at the time, according to archival Courier reports.

However, when the geography program moved to the Natural Sciences division in 2008, geography students lost access to the Bugelli Award. Despite its origins in geography, the scholarship remained under the purview of the business division, where it continues to benefit business students to this day.

According to Presiado, the Business division currently awards 12 to 20 scholarships annually, while geography students have no dedicated scholarship funding.

In addition to establishing the new scholarship, Presiado is now advocating for the Bugelli Award to be transferred to the Natural Sciences division.

“The scholarship was created in honor of the second geography professor on the PCC campus,” Presiado said, adding that if the scholarship stays in the Business division, geography students should be allowed to compete for it too.

She intends to meet with Business dean Matthew Barbosa on Monday, Dec. 9 to discuss the matter.

Students and community members interested in supporting the new geography scholarship can make contributions through the Pasadena City College Foundation.

