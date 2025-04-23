Share:

Compared to athletes at state schools, student-athletes at community colleges are often forgotten as they’re just seen as students passing through, so they rarely receive any financial aid. The biggest reason for this discrepancy between community college and state aid for athletes is due to CA guidelines. However, the PCC Foundation has recognized its athletes’ needs and has worked to introduce PCC’s first Student Athletic Scholarships and Awards Banquet.

To be clear, PCC will not be giving out scholarships directly because the college itself cannot give out athletic scholarships due to the California Community College Athletic Association’s (CCCAA) regulations. The CCCAA oversees more than 100 community colleges in California. However, other organizations, such as the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), give out athletic scholarships to community colleges year-round. This seems like a solution for athletic scholarships, but PCC isn’t a member of this association since the CCCAA bans state colleges from participating in any NJCAA-sponsored contest. This decision ended the relationship between the CCCAA and the NJCAA and seemingly destroyed any hope for student-athletes to get athletic scholarships at the community college level.

Student athletes had long accepted this reality, but PCC is now working with its foundation to use the Student Services Fund to finance athletic scholarships. This fund has to be applied for by the college and requires a written proposal stating why the money is needed. PCC submitted one on behalf of the student-athletes and was approved, allowing them to receive athletic financial awards. The college’s historic efforts could change the course for student-athletes here.

“Our teams do individual banquets, and we work closely with the foundation, famous alumni, and people who have given to the college and developed these scholarships. The ceremony is a way to not only recognize our student-athletes but also those who have given to the scholarships,” said Dr. Timi Brown, dean of kinesiology.

Athletes at PCC have felt that opportunities specialized for them are not out there or are not well-advertised. For one, opportunities are sometimes sent out via email but can get lost in a student’s inbox. Instead, many students want workshops or flyers/brochures in the athletic zone and collaboration with coaches to ensure the word gets out when there’s an opportunity for athletic scholarships, internships, and more.

“There’s not a lot of common knowledge for student-athlete resources to learn about scholarships. It requires a lot of digging, and even then, you can be left with questions,” said Weldon Wall, walk-on football player at PCC. “I think reaching out to coaches and holding more workshops can be more effective than the email blast sent out now.”

For the first time, the college will host a Student Athletic Scholarships and Awards Banquet, a joint initiative between PCC’s Athletics Division and the PCC Foundation’s Scholarship Committee.

The event will honor student-athletes and award scholarships to those excelling in sports and academic studies in kinesiology. This all aligns with current CCCAA regulations as the college will provide indirect athletic scholarships, making PCC’s initiative a groundbreaking development for its programs.

“I think Timi deserves a lot of credit for what she’s trying to do, for trying to celebrate athletics in that way,” said Kristin Mc Peak, director of programs and alumni engagement. “Generally speaking, in the world of athletics here at PCC, we’ve had an exceptional year.”

Scheduled for Saturday, May 10, the banquet begins with a lunch reception from 12 to 12:45 p.m. outside the Creveling Lounge, followed by an awards ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. inside the lounge. During the event, seven scholarships will be awarded, with the largest valued at $1,500. Notable awards include the Jackie Robinson Scholarship, the Stan Gray Athletic Zone Scholarship, and the Tiana Sanders Women’s Basketball Scholarship.

For PCC, its new scholarship initiative is not only about providing money—it’s a statement. In a system that has historically limited opportunities for community college athletes, the banquet and scholarships represent a deliberate effort to celebrate their contributions both on the field and in the classroom.

