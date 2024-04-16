Share:

As fentanyl overdose deaths continue to rise throughout the country, Pasadena has begun to feel the effects of this drug epidemic as the city’s death rate more than triples in four years.

Recently some of Huntington Hospital’s staff were invited by PCC’s Caduceus Club to teach a seminar to PCC students and staff on how to properly administer Naloxone in the case of an opioid overdose.

The Caduceus Club offers volunteer options, peer mentoring, and education support to students interested in becoming a part of the pre-medical/ pre-health community at PCC. The club meets on Thursdays from 12 p.m until 1 p.m, allowing a space for community building and networking opportunities.

On Apr. 11, 2024, the team from Pasadena’s Huntington Hospital met with students and faculty where they delivered a presentation of the effects of fentanyl, the signs of an overdose, and how to provide Naloxone to someone suffering from a fentanyl overdose.

In 2022, the death rate for overdoses in Pasadena increased from a death rate of 4.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2018 to 17.9 in only four years. This drastic rise in overdose deaths has caused doctors at Huntington Hospital to worry about this trend continuing as they see more patients come in for fentanyl overdoses.

An emergency medicine pharmacist from Huntington, Evan Adintori, spoke to the room about the risk college-aged people face with fentanyl poisoning.

“There have increasingly been an alarming number of cases where someone takes a pill to study, have fun, or relax and they’re not waking up the next day,” said Andintori.

Andintori said that many overdoses occur when the recipient of the fentanyl unknowingly takes it, typically thinking they’re taking another kind of drug. He went on to say that 6 out of every 10 counterfeit pills contain a lethal dosage of fentanyl, continuing that the most common counterfeit drugs among college-age students are Adderall and Xanax.

Many students will seek out Adderall to study and unknowingly consume fentanyl pressed pills instead, leading to an epidemic of overdoses amongst middle schoolers, high schoolers, and college students.

“Fentanyl has pretty much replaced heroin in a lot of cases. But one of the other major issues is that it’s getting added to a lot of counterfeit pills, said Adintori. “Between 2019 and 2021, the percentage of opioid overdose deaths from counterfeit pills more than tripled in the West Coast.”

Dr. Samuel Beckerman, an emergency medicine physician at Huntington, followed and explained how to spot the signs of opioid poisoning, saying to look out for pinpoint pupils, shallow breathing, and a lack of responsiveness. Beckerman went on to say that if Naloxone is administered fast enough, it can reverse the effects of the overdose long enough to call 911 and get proper medical assistance, potentially saving lives.

“There are bystanders present in almost half of overdoses, so whether that’s someone in the next room at a party, a family member, or a friend, when you combine that with the fatal drug use actually being witnessed, you know, that’s more than half,” Adintori said. “Someone could potentially be there to do something. And that’s the big takeaway we want you to have, maybe you’re sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t do drugs, so it doesn’t apply to me,’ but you may find yourself in the position of a bystander.”

The first wave of the opioid epidemic was brought on by the increased prescription of opioids in the 90s, resulting in a large amount of overdose deaths.

Following the first wave of the 90s came the heroin boom of the 2010s that only caused overdose to rise further. The third wave of the opioid epidemic came not long after in 2013 and was marked by 3,105 fentanyl overdose deaths, according to USA Facts.

In 2022, fentanyl was responsible for 23 times more deaths than nearly a decade prior. Since 2016, the number of fentanyl overdose deaths has far surpassed any other drug-induced overdoses on record and continues to climb in numbers each year due to a rise in the drug’s use in counterfeit pills, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

In 2021, more than 106,000 drug overdose deaths were reported; of those deaths, around 71,000 died from synthetic opioid overdoses, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“The thing that kills and maims people in the age group of the students here is not wearing seatbelts, no helmets when they’re on their scooters and things, and making mistakes with the drugs they take, and I firmly believe that most people who die of a drug overdose did not intend to die,” said PCC’s physician of records for student health services, Ann Walker.

PCC currently offers free Naloxone and fentanyl testing strips in Student Health Services and does not require you to be a student to receive either. The student health center can be found in D-105.

