Pasadena City College is holding elections for the 12-member Associated Student Governing Board (ASG) for the 2024-2025 school year, featuring key positions such as the Student Trustee and the President of the Associated Students.

The Governing Board works closely with student committees and faculty subcommittees to advocate for student needs and make recommendations to the college’s administration.

Sixteen candidates are running for the 10 open positions on the next Associated Students Executive Board, making the selection process highly competitive.

Each committee focuses on specific areas of student life, ensuring comprehensive representation and action on issues that matter most to students.

There are ten leadership positions available for students once they are elected. Some of the positions include the Academic Commission, Campus Activities Committee, Cultural Diversity Committee, Student Services Committee, Student Trustee Advisory Council, and Supreme Council.

By joining the committees, students empower themselves, develop leadership skills, and strengthen their voices within the PCC community, according to the Associated Students website.

Enacted this year, Assembly Bill (AB) 1504 introduces a $2.00 student representation fee that will be applied during student enrollment in future terms. Previously, PCC charged students $1.00 to support legislative advocacy, ensuring student voices are represented at various governmental levels.

The $2.00 Student Representation Fee is optional, and again, the fee is designed to provide support for student government representative’s positions & viewpoints. This fee is optional, and you can choose to opt-out by completing their online form.

Penelope Aboud, a Political Science major, is running for Vice President of External Affairs.

“The only daunting part of the process to apply to run was attaining 60 signatures from students who endorse your candidacy,” Aboud said. ”This turned out to be my favorite part because I got to let students know about my plans for the position, as well as hear some of their concerns. The rest of the process involved paperwork. Once a student completes this stage, they may begin campaigning.”

Many candidates used social media to promote their campaigns, while others went to classrooms, put up posters with QR codes, and set up booths either in the squad area or near the mirror pools.

Leia Abugazia, a Psychology major, is running for Vice President of Student Services.

“I mostly engage in campaign promotion through social media engagement and campus visibility,” Abugazia said. “Aside from posting physical copies of flyers, I also did a classroom presentation with the permission of one of my professors. It was pretty nerve-wracking to go up to a class of 40 students and tell them about my campaign goals and motivations and inform them when general elections would be held.”

Ary Prasad, a political science major, was inspired to run by previous ASG candidates who had made a significant impact at PCC. He’s running for the position of AS President Candidate Executive President.

“Every place I end up at, I want to leave,” Prasad said. “So the next generation and the next person who graduates high school early have something that they can look up to. I’m looking up to people who were here years ago, Ryan Liu and Tony Horton Connie, and these are individuals who left an impact here, and I’m following in their footsteps.”

Alfredo Martinez Sandoval, a business major, is running for AS President Candidate Executive President. As a student ambassador, he wants to bring cultural diversity and inclusivity to the student government, using his skills and experience to advocate for equitable change.

“Only with all our voices together can we make a symphony, ” Sandoval said. “My family has always told me, ¡échale ganas! and that’s exactly what I would do for you.”

Genesis Holmes is running for AS President Candidate Executive President. Their key priorities include improving access to campus resources and fostering diverse environments where students can express their identities and showcase their talents.

“I want to be a vessel for all students,” Holmes said. “This is about us at the end of the day, and I want y’all to be heard.”

Stephanie Vega is running for student trustee. Her goal is to create a safer environment for individuals of all identities by empowering various campus support programs and collaborating to develop equitable solutions.

“I want to ensure that students feel empowered to find support,” Vega said. “For example, in light of a new version of the FAFSA being released, students have been struggling to fill out their financial aid due to various reasons.”

Irene Wong, a political science major, is running for student trustee. Her priority is to make the campus an equitable space for everyone and to amplify the student voice to representatives and the administration.

“PCC is such a diverse and active campus filled with students who are driven towards progress and inspire me,” Wong said. “This school and the people in it have changed my life for the better, and I am passionate about giving back.”

Students heard directly from the candidates and asked questions in a live forum in the quad near the Campus Center building on May 23 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

“This is your opportunity to pick the next ASPCC Executive Board,” an email from the Office of Student Life said. “Your ASPCC Executive Board is your voice on campus. They sit on campus-wide committees, give input on decisions that affect you, the student, and direct events such as Welcome Week, Homecoming, and Club Rush. They voice your concerns to the college administration. Now is the time you get to choose who will represent you.”

Voting for these candidates takes place on LancerLife from May 22 at midnight to May 23 at 11:45 p.m., and results will be available this coming weekend or early next week, according to an email shared with the campus community on Tuesday.

Earlier this morning, students encountered issues with the ballot link. The Office of Leadership and Services (OSL) has since resolved the issue, and the link should now be functioning properly.

