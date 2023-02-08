Students gathered in Harbeson Hall on Jan. 31 expecting a conversation with Camille Dawson from the U.S. Department of State. Due to weather-related travel interruptions, Camille Dawson was unable to attend the event, and the U.S. State Department’s Diplomat in Residence-Southern California, Katelyn Choe, offered a presentation on landing a career with the U.S. Department of State and other opportunities in foreign affairs. Some of those who were mixed up by the last-minute change included a group of PCC’s Anti-War Club members.

“We came into that [the state department presentation] a little blind,” Ashley Peterson, co-president of the club shared about their first plan of direct action.

The club had researched Camille Dawson and were prepared to press her on issues ranging from United States Marine Corps facilities like Camp Blaz in Northwest Guam and island Diego Garcia and the autonomy of the indigenous people on those islands, to the U.S. involvement in offering military aid to countries committing war crimes, such as the Philippines. Instead, Katelyn Choe took the stage.

During the Q&A after Choe’s presentation, group member Logan Giralt De Spelder read what was originally prepared for Camille Dawson and stated, “In 2021, the ICC (International Criminal Court) indicted the Philippines on war crimes regarding their war on drugs campaign, from 2011 to 2019. Despite this, the U.S. funds millions of dollars worth of arms into the Philippines.” Continuing, Logan asks Choe, “Why does arming the Philippines align with U.S. interests?”

Choe responded with a mention of her last posting, which was in South Korea. She responded, “Of course, the same issue, arming or training the South Korean military– especially in light of the North Korean threat. But, it’s not just North Korea, it’s a regional global security concern that we have.”

Choe mentions that it’s not just the Philippines, and that the U.S. has different allies in East Asia as well. Choe adds, “I wouldn’t perhaps maybe [say] arming. Words matter. And so, I would say, it’s about equipping the Philippines not just militarily, but in terms of economic development as well.”

Choe said that USAID (The United States Agency for International Development) and Peace Corp maintain a presence in these places and that those programs “aim to make it so countries like the Philippines don’t need to rely on sponsoring countries like the United States, but rather how the U.S. can help equip them so that they can sustain their economy and their political system.”

Choe continued in her response to Giralt De Spelder, “and so I believe that the Philippines is militarily, one of the ways in which we partner and we share costs in terms of the security concerns that we have around the region.”

“It could’ve gone better, but it could’ve gone worse,” said Robert Schaefer, also a co-president of the Anti-War Club.

A couple days after the event, the group gathered for their first meeting inside a classroom.

The group wasted no time in beginning to strategize their next moves, as education and direct action activism are two of the club’s main goals.

“What is PCC’s role specifically in the military-industrial complex?” Schaefer asked. “This is our money, this is our school that we’re going to right now.”

Schaefer said that there’s many organizations who have laid down the groundwork on how to respond to these vast issues. He feels that a somewhat small group of people utilizing smart, wise tactics may gain traction—that maybe more people would join in the fight against U.S. imperialism and violence after witnessing progress.

Schaefer referred to other anti-war clubs such as the UCLA students of UC Divest and other groups who spoke out against the UC program’s involvement with the management firm BlackRock, the world’s largest investor in weapons manufacturing and fossil fuel.

“These issues are everyone’s concern.” Schaefer said, citing foreign policy and the nuclear arms race. “Nuclear arms race is an existential threat.”

At another point in the meeting, a member named Rhea Dunn chimed in with slight disbelief, “You guys are actually serious.” then encouragingly added, “That’s really cool.”

“Not enough people are taking these issues seriously, so somebody has to,” Schaefer said.

The Anti-War Club meets every Thursday from 12:00-1:00 p.m in room C335.

This story has been updated.