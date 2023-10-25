With the amount of technology used at schools now, PCC has taken that into consideration and thought of implementing more modern features throughout the campus, such as accessible outlets and charging ports, and remodeling older buildings into future projects.

Students noticed a lack of accessible outlets in classrooms and academic buildings to charge their devices, which are crucial to their learning. This is mainly due to the year in which most of PCC’s academic buildings were built, in the 1920s.

“Building standards and student expectations have changed over time and the College is actively working to assess those needs,” Vice President of Business and Administrative Services Candace Jones said in an email. “As we work towards implementing the Facilities Master Plan, Business and Administrative Services will actively incorporate student feedback in our construction and modernization projects.”

An upcoming project of the renovation of the Mirror Pools, for example, has a possibility of having accessible electrical outlets. However, these renovations do take a while.

“In the interim, we are analyzing if there are any short-term solutions that may assist in addressing the need prior to planned building renovations,” Jones said.

Apart from electrical outlets, there are more plans to modernize the academic buildings further through the Measure PCC bond program. The program is a $565 million general obligation bond measure used to fund improvements for PCC. These future projects mainly focus on constructing more labs and study spaces.

“The spaces must be collaborative, flexible, adaptable, mobile and connected,” the Facilities Master Plan said. “Technology plays a key role in the educational process and facilities need to be flexible to adapt to a constantly changing infrastructure that cannot even be envisioned today.”

Projects related to the modernization of the campus that were mentioned in the plan include wifi access indoors and outdoors, electronic door locks, a master lock system, safety lighting and security cameras, hydration stations, recycling places, and an overall technology refresh.

Plans to remodel and construct buildings are scheduled as well, “C, R, D, and E Buildings are identified as needing remodeling,” Jones said. “I work directly with Associated Students to gather student representatives on all Measure PCC bond related activity. Currently, we are working on remediation plans for the Mirror Pools and completion of the Sarafian building. In the near future, we will begin campus conversations on constructing a new Student Services building and a new academic building east of the Sarafian building.”

PCC continues to approve projects to keep buildings up to date and create a campus that prepares students for our constantly advancing society.