As the 2028 Olympic Games approach, it’s been announced that the Rose Bowl will be used as one of the stadiums for the games. This will put Pasadena in the international spotlight for some time. With the Rose Bowl getting ready to host this event, PCC students and staff shared their opinions on the games coming to the Rose Bowl.

Jacob Lauckner, a PCC student and Pasadena resident, said that he hasn’t seen much done to the Rose Bowl, yet.

“I do know they are changing a couple things. The last time I was at the Rose Bowl, I was actually working on a production inside, and I didn’t see much being done,” he said. “Pasadena is going to go up because of the Olympics. I think there’s going to be a lot of traffic, so I’m probably not going to be able to leave my house.”

Lauckner also talked about how the Los Angeles City Council is upgrading the LAX airport for the 2028 Olympics, and how it will impact public transportation.

“It’ll take passengers from Tom Bradley International Terminal to hotels and different areas. They’re bringing a new transportation system,” he said.

For Lauckner, soccer is a huge part of the community. He thinks the events will bring together a very diverse group of people. Living just two minutes from the Rose Bowl, he said he often hears fireworks after soccer games and expects even more during the events. In his perspective, there won’t be a silver lining between the two sides.

“Some people want chaotic, happy fun, and some people just want peace,” he said. “Personally, I want it pretty calm, but you know there’s going to be so much crazy.”

He believes the Olympics will create more opportunities for personal businesses, like food vendors.

“It would be nice to see more foot traffic. Even though it can be annoying, it would be nice to see more people,” Lauckner said.

Still, he also worries about the other side of it, where some residents just want to keep a calm neighborhood. Lauckner also mentioned concerns about safety, especially because of fireworks.

“There’s going to be a whole bunch of helicopters and everything. It’s going to work out, but in areas with lots of fireworks…the fire department should be ready,” said Lauckner. “Preparing at a high level could eliminate different threats easily, like shutting down illegal fireworks stands…It’s about being safe.”

Michelle Vega, a PCC student studying film, television, and electronic media, worried about the economic side of the city’s preparations for the games.

“Sometimes projects just get abandoned, and money gets wasted,” said Vega.

Her concern is if the city is going to make it look nice on the outside, what about the inside?

“The people who live in Pasadena are going to see the not so nice parts,” she said.

Priscilla Rosales, an EOP&S Counselor at PCC, was more hopeful about how the games would affect Pasadena’s economy, but worried about the traffic as well.

“I hope that it will help boost our economy. I think it’ll be interesting to see how traffic is handled,” Rosales said. “The good thing is that it’s temporary, just for a season.”

She believes a good first step would be to check what events are scheduled at the Rose Bowl and plan around them. Rosales mentioned that students could benefit from internships or volunteering opportunities during the events.

“If students could get involved in hospitality, business, or journalism internships, that would be a great experience,” said Rosales.

She mentioned that EOP&S would be happy to promote opportunities for students if partnerships were created. When asked if she had heard much discussion about the Olympics in the community, Rosales wasn’t in the know.

“I haven’t heard much yet, I didn’t even know there were going to be events at the Rose Bowl,” she said.

Rosales is excited about Pasadena being in the international spotlight. She hopes it will also bring attention to nearby areas like Altadena, which were affected by fires, in hopes of helping both residents and businesses recover faster. For the soccer community, Rosales thinks Pasadena is the perfect place to host the games.

“There’s a lot of soccer fanatics in Pasadena, I imagine downtown Pasadena being full of energy during the World Cup,” she said.

