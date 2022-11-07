Armine Trashian was hired as Pasadena’s City Controller as of early August, a critical time for the city’s Finance Department.

While in some cities, like Los Angeles, the controller is an elected position with term limits, in Pasadena it’s a hired position outside of the electoral process. As city controller, she leads the city’s Finance Department which oversees every financial transaction the city makes. Trashian accepted the position amidst the end of the city’s fiscal year.

Preparation for year-end responsibilities takes several months. Trashian explains this process involves making sure the department closes their books in time, that their accruals are recorded and that they’re prepared for the yearly audit.

Aside from year-end responsibilities, as City Controller, Trashian is responsible for coordinating and administering the city’s accounting, payroll and budgeting. She oversees the preparation of the city’s financial statements, establishes controls (to detect and prevent fraud), and implements accounting procedures and methods. Trashian also provides mentorship and leadership for her staff–and holds many more responsibilities.

The day-to-day of a city controller was described by Trashian as, “fairly busy.” Meetings for a city controller can vary, but they average around three to seven per day. These meetings are sometimes with the rest of the finance department, but they can also be with different departments such as IT, managerial staff and others.

When asked about the rest of Pasadena’s Finance Department, Trashian noted that her team is very hardworking.

“I’ve only been here for three months and we’ve been short staffed for some time now, and I think they’ve done an incredible job of staying on top of things and making sure that things that need to happen, happen–things get recorded, bills get sent out,” Trashian said. “They answer any internal or external questions. They’re very hardworking and I think we have a really, really good group.”

Before starting as a city controller, Trashian started as an auditor for financial institutions. She then moved into the management side of banking, where she worked for over 10 years. After that, she made the change into working for the city of South Pasadena.

“I recently had two children and they were very young, so I was looking for something that was locationally near where I resided,” Trashian said. “When I saw an opening for South Pasadena, it sounded like a good opportunity, and it sounded like something that would be new for me. It would be challenging, and I would be gaining new experiences. That’s the reason why I made the move to South Pasadena.”

Valued in her work with South Pasadena for over 3.5 years, South Pasadena’s loss was Pasadena’s gain.

“I think it’s really important to work for an organization where you really truly enjoy working with the people that you do and everybody has the work ethic that, you know, they bring their all to the table,” said Trashian. “Once you have a really good group of people who do that, it’s probably the best part of your job. Because, on the flip side, if you have problematic staff people then it wouldn’t be as enjoyable to come to work, because you’re consistently dealing with those types of things.”

When asked about her favorite part of the job, Trashian had a direct answer: the people.