Pasadena City College (PCC) has awarded a $300,000 contract to Contact Security Incorporated, marking a strategic move to enhance campus safety. The contract followed a competitive bidding process, in which PCC received 25 proposals from security service providers. Contact Security was selected as the top contender, working in collaboration with the college’s established police force to supplement security on campus.

Chief Gene Harris of the Pasadena City College Police emphasized that the decision to hire private security was not in response to any specific threats, but rather due to a shortage of police personnel.

“It’s incredibly challenging to hire police officers quickly enough to meet the needs of the district and the surrounding communities we serve,” Harris stated.

He explained that the private security team is intended to support the college’s existing officers and cadets by increasing visibility and ensuring faster response times to incidents, ranging from observation and reporting to providing assistance during medical emergencies.

There have been some mixed reviews from students. Some say that the security team is an overreaction to a problem we don’t have, and others say that the force is a helpful addition to the community.

“I feel fine on campus, I don’t have any concerns so I’m not sure why they’re needed,” said PCC student Max Brosnan.

“The only time I really feel unsafe is at night when there are a lot of unhoused people on campus,” said PCC student Victoria Aguilar.

Nevertheless, PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelheide says the addition of private security would not change the college’s existing approach to public safety.

“We don’t expect this to be a change as far as our response or operations from our previous operations towards the public,” Boekelheide noted.

While the contract represents a new direction for PCC’s safety strategy, the administration plans to monitor its effectiveness closely. Monthly assessments will be conducted to review the security team’s performance, with a formal evaluation scheduled at the end of each semester. These reviews will help determine whether the contract will continue beyond its initial term.

Despite initial concerns, the college administration remains optimistic that the increased security presence will enhance campus safety without compromising the community’s trust or well-being.

