Amid transfer season, higher education alternatives are beginning to materialize for students who struggle with paying high tuition. While community colleges typically offer associate’s degrees and four-year universities with bachelor’s degrees, the opposite may soon be true.

In other states, four-year universities such as Butler University in Indianapolis and the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis have either implemented or are preparing to implement new, two-year colleges after Chicago’s Loyola University started the model in 2015. The effort comes in response to rising college tuition, allowing low-income students to finish college with as little debt as possible. More universities like the College of Mount Saint Vincent are expected to follow by next year.

The model is exclusive to four-year universities, adding another option for students to get their associate’s degrees besides attending PCC and other similar community colleges statewide.

Since its inception, Arrupe College, the two-year college at Loyola University, has provided pathways for financially challenged students to attain their associate’s degree. From there, resources would be available to help ease the transition to a four-year university, whether it be Loyola University or any university they plan on transferring to.

Butler University’s two-year college would prioritize students of color, first-generation college students, low-income students, and students from other underserved communities.

The two-year college system, created with assistance from the Come To Believe Network, functions similarly to the community college model, with both geared towards students unable to pay the typical costs of four-year institutions. However, while PCC and other community colleges continue to charge enrollment and tuition fees, places like Arrupe College are debt-free options for most students, either through FAFSA or opportunities at the college itself.

Attempts to make community colleges cost little to no money have come and gone, with President Joe Biden at the center of the most recent push. Ever since he began his campaign for the 2020 election, Biden has made tuition-free community colleges a primary goal, but proposals have repeatedly been shot down during his tenure. Due to little traction on the federal level, that’s left responsibility in the hands of public and private institutions.

In the past year, community colleges have given more pathways for students to attain degrees through more affordable means. A 2021 law gave California community colleges the OK to offer four-year degrees, including bachelor’s degrees. While more and more community colleges out of the 116 in the state explore baccalaureate programs, PCC offers no bachelor’s degrees despite ongoing talks, particularly within the Natural Sciences division.

“Pasadena City College submitted an application to the chancellor’s office for us to offer a bachelorette degree in the area of biotechnology,” said Dean of Instruction Laura Ramirez. “The goal is for our existing biotech program to be able to have students bounce into bachelorette degrees. UC & Cal States put the brakes on anything that may compete with their offering at the four-year institution.”

Conflict has arisen between California State Universities and California Community Colleges due to this introduction of bachelor’s degrees. Bachelor’s degrees from community colleges may not duplicate degrees from CSUs or UCs; therefore, some Cal State administrators “have pushed back on some proposals, arguing they too closely resemble bachelor’s programs offered by Cal State,” according to an article from the Los Angeles Times.

Additionally, in November, eight California community colleges prepared a new program that would offer degrees without using a letter grade scale or requiring students to enter a physical classroom. PCC was not part of the initial eight.

“Community colleges have taken on the goal of developing bachelorette degrees to support students who are placed bound,” Ramirez said. “Most of our students are working adults, families or [have] responsibilities outside of school, and community colleges find ways to help students to complete four-year education in their hometown.”

Although there are no plans for universities in California to join the system or create their own two-year colleges, traces of this relatively recent idea could come to fruition in the future. Considering the exclusivity of two-year colleges so far, there is no foreseeable threat to community colleges in California and nationwide.