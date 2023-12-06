At the November Board of Trustees meeting, the trustees approved a five-year contract to rent out a six-unit housing complex near PCC’s Foothill campus, a first of its kind for the college to support its foster youth who face significant challenges obtaining secure and clean housing while in school.

Because foster youth face some of the highest rates of housing insecurity and homelessness at PCC, their needs were prioritized for PCC’s first ever housing project that directly provided free housing to those in need and additional services, according to foster youth program EOP&S and CARE Director Carlos “Tito” Altamirano.

“We’re going to cover everything around you as a student so that you’re focused on solely succeeding academically,” Altamirano said. “You’re not going to be worried about housing. You’re not gonna be worried about food, your books, about education. We help with all of that so that the focus can solely be on academics.”

In a basic needs survey of California college students, published in September, 82% of foster youth faced housing insecurities and 68% faced homelessness situations, according to the data collected by the Community College League of California. As a whole, 58% of community college students are currently facing housing insecurities and 24% of respondents said that they are currently facing homelessness situations.

“I think we got it down as far as the Lancer pantry,” Altamirano said. “We have that food insecurity. We’ve got a lot better at that. And now looking at the housing insecurity, what does that mean for us as a college knowing that we have a number of students, whether they’re fosters or not, that are homeless, that are either living in their car or even on the streets, that are unsheltered. That is not the best place for them to be, with us trying to succeed academically.”

PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said the college has long been aware of this crisis beyond foster youth and are in the process of outlining their mission to serve their most vulnerable students by consulting “different perspectives.”

There are 150 foster youths actively using EOP&S resources, 110 of whom are being serviced by the college’s state-funded program NextUp and 40 students are utilizing PCC’s homegrown program, Scholars Transitioning and Realizing Success (STARS), also known as Guardian Scholars at other colleges. It is estimated that almost 300 PCC foster youth students are facing housing insecurity, according to Altamirano. While some of the general population experiences housing insecurity, “it is more prevalent percentage-wise in our foster youth based on their circumstances.”

Only 12 California community colleges out of 116 provide options for on campus housing, or dormitories, according to a report from the Affordable Student Housing Taskforce from the California Community College (CCC) system. In the same report it notes that several community colleges in the state are making efforts to combat housing insecurities, high housing costs and to alleviate the struggle of finding cost effective housing close to various community colleges throughout the state.

Fourteen districts offer “rapid rehousing programs” to their students, as a part of $19 million in the CCC system’s ongoing investment from the state, the report said. This investment is a part of an ongoing Homeless Housing Insecurity Pilot Program (HHIP) which began in 2019. PCC is not a part of this rapid rehousing program, and it is not clear if there are plans for the college to apply for the next round of funds.

“State leaders have approved increased funding for housing projects at the UCs, CSUs, and community colleges,” Boekelheide said in an email.

However it is not clear when PCC would receive any of this approved funding from the state to expand their housing offerings.

Some of these CCC’s have built services like academic counseling and student resource centers into their housing complexes and on-campus units to provide direct services to those students who are housed in these facilities, the report said.

Case management and workshops will be led onsite in collaboration with First Place for Youth, an organization that promotes the self-sufficiency, independence and legislative advocacy of foster youths. These programs will allow foster youth to focus on their education and practice basic life skills like cooking or budgeting, according to Altamirano.

The housing complex will be provided to foster students and has a total of six-units about two and a half miles from PCC’s main campus and approximately a mile from the Foothill satellite campus. The school is also in the process of adding a shuttle stop either directly at the complex, or right next to it – this would add an extra stop on PCC’s current shuttle route that connects the A line Metro station, PCC’s Foothill campus and the main campus. EOP&S also recently received a donation of 26 bikes that presumably could be used as a student transit option as well, according to Altamirano.

Both Boekelheide and Altamirano said that PCC is still working to determine the details of who can apply for residency at the housing complex.

“Certainly for community colleges, you know, we have a myriad of factors that you have to consider, everything from having the land necessary and available to develop housing to the funding and operating costs,” Board Vice President Alton Wang said. “It’s not certainly not something impossible. We see other community colleges having made moves in this direction or having done this but it’s something that isn’t an overnight investment or decision.”

Prior to PCC approving the rental of the property, the college provided resources and recommendations to international students on the best local private apartments locations and local rental agencies, and groups that offer affordable student housing. For local students looking for rentals PCC assists them by providing local rental and roommate opportunities at the Office of Student Life. However, those that need immediate assistance the Lancer Care Virtual Center has direct links to several city and county emergency housing resources.

“The items on the November board agenda represent the first formal housing partnership that PCC has entered,” Boekelheide said. “We are continually evaluating other partnerships with local organizations that could provide benefits for our students.”

The housing complex was budgeted through PCC’s general funds and the college is set to spend $72,000 a year, and a total of $360,000 through 2029, according to the contract approved at the Nov. 15 Board of Trustees meeting. All of this funding approved by the trustees will be used only to keep on the lights, pay the rent and provide students with onsite services.

“The board approved the contract to essentially lease the facility to cover the cost of the housing for those students in need,” Wang said.

The $360,000 approved by the board was on top of a $2 million loan from the city of Pasadena in April 2022, which was earmarked for foster and homeless youth in the area, according to a report from Pasadena Now. Wang said that the $2 million was used to renovate the housing complex and get it fit for housing students.

None of the $565 million that was overwhelmingly passed by voters in November 2022 for Measure PCC will be used or put towards current or future housing projects in the district, or on any of PCC’s campuses, according to Boekelheide.

PCC does not plan to create or build any on campus housing with the current Measure PCC funding that is set to be spent and built over the next several years, because it does not fit into PCC’s longer term goals and academic needs at their main and satellite campuses.

“It would not be appropriate to dedicate much-needed physical space on PCC’s campuses to building and operating housing amenities,” Boekelheide said in an email. “In response to a growing basic need for housing among our students, the college is exploring other housing options within our community.”

The housing complex is being rented from Heritage Housing Partners (HHP) LLC, a local housing ownership group that provides housing at “below market-rate” prices directly catered towards lower income and first time homebuyers.

“HHP creates affordable homeownership opportunities by developing quality housing sensitive to historic preservation and neighborhood values,” HHP said in their mission statement on their website. “HHP enhances the quality of life in the communities it serves by promoting historic preservation, providing affordable housing and creating community stakeholders.”