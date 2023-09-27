PCC recently launched a new version of their student portal called Lancerpoint on Friday, Sept. 15. The new system adds a host of improvements to increase customization, make information easier to find, and improve functionality on mobile devices.

“With information stored on cards instead of hard-to-navigate tabs, the new system is intended to get students to information more quickly,” Alex Boekelheide, PCC Spokesperson said “They will be able to navigate to different college functions using plain-text searches and tag fields, giving them more avenues to find the resources they are seeking.”

Although Boekelheide said that there were no glitches, an issue students had previously brought up before was that accessing Lancerpoint through their cellular devices had some glitches, but now students will also be able to access the system from their mobile devices much more easily than before.

“The updates were not in response to any particular glitches or issues with the legacy system and instead were part of a comprehensive overhaul of LancerPoint,” Boekelheide said.

There are also important updates to user access and permissions, and enhancements giving users more control over their information.

“With information stored on cards instead of hard-to-navigate tabs, the new system is intended to get students to information more quickly,” Murat Avsar, PCC’s director of enterprise application services said. “They will be able to navigate to different college functions using plain-text searches and tag fields, giving them more avenues to find the resources they are seeking.”

The Discover Library is where all of the functions in LancerPoint are located. After logging in, students can click “DISCOVER MORE” to find cards that list all of the functions available to students. They can then use the Bookmark feature on each card to save it to their home screen and interact with it going forward.

??The Lancerpoint project has been under active development for more than a year, and project managers have been planning it for more than 18 months. The team worked carefully to minimize disruption in moving from one version to another on a core college system.

This required a detailed audit of functions available to students, faculty, and staff through the legacy system. Project developers had to work with the vendor, Ellucian, and other PCC systems to ensure a smooth transition.

Students like Alfredo Martinez, a FYE pathways monitor, finds himself helping students guide through Lancerpoint to find different technology services.

“I help students with registering for classes, finding financial aid, accessing their email and a whole bunch of stuff,” Martinez said. “When they updated their system some stuff got moved around and now when people ask for my help it’s not like muscle memory where I can find it now I need help too.”

A fellow colleague in pathways, Diego Hernandez, finds the new portal to be helpful.

“I think that it’s working way faster and more efficiently and it looks a lot more organized. It also added the discovery portion where students can just search for things where it wasn’t an option before,” Hernandez states.

The system will continue to be updated throughout the post-launch phase of the project as functionality is maintained and issues are resolved.

“The new system enables ongoing improvements on a more regular rhythm than the legacy system, so continuous improvement is likely,” Boekelheide said.

It’s impossible to tell at the moment specifically what might be in the works, but the tech team continues to receive suggestions for future improvements and will evaluate each of them accordingly.