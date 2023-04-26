Pasadena City College’s enrollment services has recently been awarded a $50,000 grant to streamline its current enrollment process and remove some of the barriers that many students face while trying to enroll at PCC.

The current enrollment process requires students to keep track of many different dates and deadlines that are easy to miss with the current system.

“The current process is convoluted, we ask our students to do a lot of tasks on their way to starting studies and also continuing their studies and what we need to do is find technology and other tools that will help support student through that process,” PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said.

For PCC student Vianna Fife, the student enrollment process was difficult due to the amount of deadlines you are required to meet in order to complete your application.

“It was difficult because I forgot to meet certain requirements,” Fife said. “I think if there was some kind of reminder system then that would be very beneficial. It wasn’t too difficult but again I had problems remembering due dates and deadlines.”

The school is planning to use the grant money to increase technological support by adding new programs to make the enrolment process simpler and more effective for current and prospective PCC students.

“Our goal is to put some systems in place to make it easier for students to have this information at their fingertips and also make it easier for folks in student services and elsewhere on campus to remind and prompt students to do this work and to move through the process more effectively, “ Boekelheide said. “Some of the support could look like more prompting or reminders about particular tasks that could be completed quicker such as applying for financial aid and taking the orientation.”

It is not uncommon for prospective students to struggle with the enrolment process, financial aid applications and other tasks like the orientation. The goal of these new technologies will be that every student is given the chance to take full advantage of the opportunities that PCC offers its students.

“We have a bunch of folks who will complete one task but maybe not another or they think they have done everything they can to maximize their registration position or to line themselves up for classes,” Boekelheide said. “It turns out that they are missing a key piece of information or there is something they could do with a bit of extra time that would pay off further down the road.”

For international student Silvia Turcios, the enrollment process was made easier after getting in touch with an advisor.

“As an international student it was pretty easy because I had an advisor guiding me throughout the process telling me what I should do,” Turcios said. “They send us a monthly email and make sure to include all of the important deadlines and important things to keep in mind. It’s hard to know what to do so it’s helpful having someone guide me step by step.”

A set timeline for these new implementations has not been finalized due to the complexities of the technology, but the PCC staff are committed to addressing the issues as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

“It’s tough to know. It’s a complicated set of integrations. We have to see what systems exist already and where information is stored and how to bring that information to other places to make use of it,” Boekelheide said. “There is more understanding that needs to be found first.

There are things we can do in the short term to help address some of the issues. Some things could get done more quickly and some things will take more time.”

PCC’s staff are aware that the college enrolment process can be daunting and challenging especially if you are unfamiliar with the process and hope that these new procedures will be beneficial to PCC students.

“The staff, faculty involved in this, the counselor and the people at PCC whose job it is to help students do this are well aware that this is a major challenge,” Boekelhedide said. “And navigating the process to start your studies at PCC can be confusing and complex and we know we need to do more to help students find their way through that. We are eager and willing to get to work and put some of these tools in play.”