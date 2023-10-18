As of mid-October, California Community Colleges are instructed to implement diversity, equity, and accessibility (DEIA) policies that were first introduced in 2020, though professors across California are pointing to how their free speech may be impeded by the implementation of these policies in their tenured reviews.

Several California community college professors recently filed lawsuits against local leaders in response to their districts’ implementation of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) on campus.

California community college districts had until Oct. 13 to incorporate the rules into their own employee review policies, as mandated by the state chancellor’s office, according to an Inside Higher Ed article.

Daymon Johnson, a history professor at Bakersfield College, filed a lawsuit against the college and its district in June for being penalized due to his refusal to cooperate with DEIA initiatives. He believes it is due to his expression of right-leaning views. Johnson will be represented by attorneys of the Institute for Free Speech.

Six professors from the Fresno area sued their district and California Community Colleges state officials in August, alleging that it is unconstitutional for administrators to coerce compliance with the state mandated DEIA rules.

The plaintiffs will be represented by attorneys of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), a group committed to free speech on college campuses for students and faculty.

FIRE attorney Daniel Ortner thinks the state should not mandate what professors say, how they teach their subjects, or what sociopolitical ideas to endorse as it contradicts the first amendment and academic freedom.

“Academic freedom of professors to teach in the classroom is vital to our democracy,” Ortner said. “Really it’s both the rights of the professors and the students that’s on the line because the students have an interest and a right to be exposed to different perspectives in the classroom, to not be given only one side of an issue.”

Former academic senator and PCC history professor Tracy Sachtjen, who was also on the committee for Academic Freedom and Professional Ethics, is an advocate for DEIA principles on campus and recognizes the importance of free speech.

“I want to appreciate free speech,” Sachtjen said. “I want people to self-censor without the panopticon that is impulsive canceling because somebody said something. Foucault’s panopticon is the opposite of free speech.”

A model of DEIA guidelines are proposed by the state chancellor’s office and are adapted into faculty contracts at California Community Colleges. They can serve as a standard of evaluation of professors, with potential impact on whether or not they receive tenure, raises, or employment, according to Ortner.

PCC’s Division of Institutional Equity, Diversity, and Justice (IEDJ) implements DEI conscious directives in collaboration with students, staff, faculty, and college partners with a commitment to “creating an anti-racist and anti-colonial institution,” according to the group’s website. PCC’s students are predominantly non-white and the school is considered a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI).

Academic senator and English professor Dr. Amy Tahani-Bidmeshki, who is also part of the senate’s Social Justice Standing Committee, said DEIA principles are necessary despite the diverse demographics of PCC’s campus.

“Despite our own identities, we can believe in and uphold whiteness,” Tahani said. “Therefore, even if we are at an institution that is predominantly brown, it doesn’t mean that whiteness ideology isn’t the dominant discourse. So we definitely need to still have principles and ideas and policies that outline what it looks like to deconstruct whiteness.”

DEIA principles are written into the Academic Senate’s rules and resolutions. The anti-racist resolution was approved unanimously, after several drafts which shared governance groups were consulted on.

“Let’s say everyone had a hegemonic racial identity at PCC,” Tahani said. “We still have diversity as far as genders and sexualities and class and abilities. So diversity, equity, and inclusion are always necessary. It’s something that should lead us when we do anything in community.”

There are workshops and professional development sessions for PCC faculty but no formally required DEIA training, according to Tahani. When addressing DEIA grievances, she said she avoids using language like “report” because it sounds too “carceral.”

“I think as a social justice committee, our goal would never be to have people fired unless there’s a pattern of harm and it’s been addressed to them and there’s been no change,” Tahani said. “I think we’re approaching a lot of these issues from the standpoint of if people know better, they’ll do better.”

Ortner draws the line of state mandates in education by requiring professors to teach their particular field without being told what political angle or viewpoints to guide their instruction.

“They could say you have to teach American history for instance, but they cannot say to the professor you have to affirmatively embrace the idea that the revolution was just efforts by slaveholders to entrench their power, like the 1619 project,” Ortner said. “You can’t force them to adopt that view or the contrary view. You can’t mandate the viewpoint that they have to teach in the classroom.”

Sachtjen sets the rules for her own classes and does not encourage the use of the n-word, but also notes the challenges in teaching history.

“I never want to hear the n-word. This is my classroom, I get to say that. In the past, when kids make mistakes, do I kick them out? No. In my class, we use “ninja.” Same amount of syllables and it conveys the point. You can’t teach history and not offend people because history is offensive.”

The Academic Senate’s anti-racist resolution recognizes “interpersonal racism” as “how private beliefs about race become public” and “can be willful and overt, taking the form of bigotry, hate speech, or racial violence.”

Tahani has been invited to give PCC’s first Ed Talk addressing the use of the n-word in the classroom, particularly by non-Black folk.

“It was brought to my attention that there are faculty in my own division who, if the N word is used in a text, not only do they say it but they allow students to say it and even like, encourage students to say it because they feel that’s being the most authentic to the text,” Tahani said. “And so the way something like an anti-racism policy would work is that we’re gonna educate our community about the limits of that.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently appointed the state’s first State Chief Equity Officer, Pam Chueh, to oversee the budget and spending on proposed projects for inequities. President Biden called for DEIA principles in the White House in July 2021, asserting the “Federal Government must be a model for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent letters to state agencies and public universities condemning the DEIA and declaring it “illegal,” as it will be when Texas’ anti-DEI law takes effect next year. Florida Governor Ron Desantis aims to block DEI programs in the state, calling it “discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination.”

“This is not about, you know, is DEI good or bad,” Ortner said. “It’s really about free speech. We are also representing clients suing the Stop Woke Act in Florida, which is almost the exact opposite of California’s law. That forbids professors from endorsing DEI concepts in the classroom. So it’s in many ways a mirror image of this lawsuit and we’re also suing accounting that law. So really it’s about the right professors to express their viewpoints without the state, without State mandates and without State permissions.”

Progressives have also questioned DEIA initiatives, criticizing it as largely symbolic. 2024 presidential candidate and philosophy professor Cornel West described diversity, equity and inclusion as more “bureaucratic so and so that’s fine for corporate America” in 2022.

Sachtjen appreciates the work of administrators but also thinks that colleges have become too “top heavy.”

“My life is easier with bureaucrats and admin. But we are becoming institutions with huge investments in administrators,” Sachtjen said. “What about investment in full time tenured faculty?”

Tahani also commented on this political divide over DEIA initiatives in education and workplaces.

“I think the reason that there’s this gap where progressives and conservatives can both critique [DEIA] work is that if it’s only as words, it’s empty,” Tahani said. “So what we need to see is how are those words put into action?”