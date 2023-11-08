Eight California community colleges are preparing to pilot a new competency-based education (CBE) program to offer select degrees without letter grades or any time in a classroom beginning next fall.

The schools are designing direct assessment associate degree paths in high demand fields like technology and logistics and early childhood education and automotive technology. With completely flexible online schedules, the programs will be geared towards working adults with some experience in the field.

“What education needs to do is really prepare learners to be nimble, and be able to adapt to industries that perhaps don’t even exist yet,” Dr. Aisha Lowe, vice chancellor of California Community Colleges said in a zoom presentation outlining the state’s commitment to CBE. “We think that competency-based education is another modality to help us achieve those goals.”

California Community Colleges, which includes PCC and the 115 other community colleges in the state, see competency-based education as one way to put into action the goals laid out in their Vision 2030 plan with its emphasis on equity in educational access.

“It can be better for certain portions of the student body,” botany professor Sean Lahmeyer said. “It diversifies learning.”

Competency-based education offers a way to prove what a student has learned outside of a classroom, to test out of classes or portions of classes, and work at a more personalized pace.

“This is nothing new,” PCC student Daisy Lopez said, citing the long history of people figuring out how to learn on their own outside of a classroom. “If you just go take a few courses that doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re an expert, it just means that you’re able to study and pass a test.”

Within the US education system, the competency-based model dates to reforms in the 1960s and 1970s in teacher education, with a movement away from traditional grading structures and a shift towards individualized instruction, identification of specific learning outcomes, and assessment.

“If you’ve had years of experience, you don’t necessarily need to go to school, it could be equivalent,” Lopez said.

She pointed out people turning to the unlimited resources on the internet to teach themselves skills as they become necessary, like video editing and other technical arts.

“You’re still learning a skill,” Lopez said. “You’re just not going to school to learn that skill.”

The California community college system already has one completely online college, Calbright, that offers one year competency-based certificate programs in things like cybersecurity and data analysis.

“Calbright College is a new kind of college,” said Calbright president and CEO, Ajita Talwalker Menon in an open letter to introduce their strategic plan. “A statewide California Community College designed to meet the unique needs of working adults who have fallen through the cracks in America’s existing higher education system; to quickly and flexibly get Californians the skills they need to secure their economic future; and to work as a part of the community college system to respond to an increasingly dynamic labor market.”

Founded in 2018, the roll out of the new community college has been bumpy. State legislators have tried repeatedly to shut down the college, arguing that the resources would be better spent within the existing California community colleges.

This new program will do just that, turning the responsibility for design and execution of the programs over to existing community colleges like Mount Sac and East LA college with support and guidance from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office. PCC is not involved in the pilot program.

While enrollment numbers are beginning to recover from the pandemic trough, California community colleges continue to work hard to retain students and appeal to a wider range of potential learners.