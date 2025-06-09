Share:

A new class search system to improve the Class Schedule Search was launched on May 27th according to a email sent to students

The primary reason behind the upgrade is that the current system is reliant on software that the vendor will stop supporting as of September this year. The new system will also support the new Common Course Numbering (CCN) system, which is being rolled out across the California community colleges this fall. Ultimately, the upgrades to the Class Schedule Search were an identified opportunity to modernize the existing solution and create a more appealing user experience that was more mobile-friendly. PCC took a similar approach when it updated LancerPoint login through Microsoft last summer.

“We don’t intend to make further substantial changes to the look-and-feel of the online resource,” said PCC spokesperson Alexander Boekelheide. “So that users can gain familiarity with the system. The new solution does utilize a more modern code base which allows for us to fine-tune the user experience and roll out smaller improvements from time to time.”

In the new update one of the highlighted features included a Mobile-Optimized Design. The design would make it easier for students to access the schedule from any device.

Common Course Number (CCN) information would now include details to help California Community College students identify equivalent courses across the state.

The new system reduces the amount of information loaded upon initial search, which will improve browsing experience, especially for users on a slower than normal connection. Additional search parameters and the keyword search function are also intended to make searching easier and faster for users.

“We would love to hear from more students regarding their experiences thus far or any ideas for future functionality they would like to see,” Boekelheide said.

Catarina Gonzalez, a professional outreach expert, feels the new system could be confusing for newcomers, but beneficial once it’s explained to them.

“You have people coming in here because students are having difficulties trying to navigate the energy aware version of their class schedule,” Gonzalez said. “The version that pops up when you go straight from the website. I think it might be beneficial, but it won’t benefit them until it’s explained to them, until students actually know how to use it. The system we already have is even sometimes confusing for students. We have many students who are already asking for help. Now, adding a new system without any explanation might make it more challenging. I would prefer the old one because I already understood it, but maybe with time the new one will be better, but for now.”

Meanwhile, a returning electrical engineering student Anthony Luong who is already used to the previous system believes the new update will make registration far easier.

“The process of finding classes, honestly, really, really easy,” Luong said. “All you have to do is the pre-registration, and then you’re there. I haven’t personally seen the mobile version, but like in theory that would, that should make it easier for anyone to get classes anywhere I see, not having to rely on a computer. Since you know the system works, it should be easy if you’ve done it before, is to be straightforward, just that. The only real issue with getting classes like any other school is just finding classes that are available”.

If students are having any trouble or experience technical issues utilizing the new Class Schedule search, we encourage them to contact the ITS HelpDesk at helpdesk@pasadena.edu.

Follow: