Share:

Recently, PCC has been awarded a Common Course Numbering (CCN) grant by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office in an effort to ease transfer and reduce excess credit accumulation. Essentially, these funds will be used to create a new numbering system for courses and to update course catalogs, schedules, and transcripts.

California Community Colleges (CCC) have taken the initiative to instill this uniform system via their Common Course Numbering Task Force (CCN Task Force). Their plan is to create intra- and intersegmental consistently through commonly numbered courses, not only within CCCs, but between the University of California (UC), California State University (CSU), and the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU). However, the CCC still emphasizes the preservation of institutional and faculty autonomy regarding curriculum.

“I just think it helps students out so much easier transferring wise, like you just kind of know exactly what you need to take school to school,” says Jason Dietrich, Transfer Counselor. “I think that kind of clears up a lot of confusion because a lot of questions that I get are like, oh, is this class good with this class, is this class the same as this class and I think everyone being on the same page just helps transfer a lot easier.”

As per Assembly Bill No. 1111, CCCs, CSUs, UCs, and private colleges must adopt a CCN system for their 20 highest-demand majors. It also requires all CCCs to instill a uniform course numbering system for all general education requirements and transfer pathways. The CCN Task Force refers to this as a student-facing system, seeing that this will maximize credit applicability at numerous institutions, thereby increasing equitable transfer and student accomplishment.

Currently, the task force’s plan is to implement a CCN system includes a finalized 11-digit numbering system for classification, six identified CCN Phase 1 courses, CCN templates to be developed by faculty, a submission process to the Chancellor’s Office Curriculum Inventory (COCI), initial system-level conversations around articulation to receiving institutions, a list of twenty-one determined Phase 2 courses, and a tested template development process to inform Phase 2 and Phase 3.

The 11-digit numbering system is fairly simple; courses will be categorized by 11 characters, including four-letter subject title to differentiate between courses with potentially similar abbreviations such as Geology and Geography. This numbering system also requires a C in front of course numbers to inform students of a class’s transferability as a common course. Another requirement includes a four-digit number (e.g. 1000 = 100-level course) for new CCNs to be created without duplicating numbering systems used at various CCCs.

Regarding the six Phase 1 commonly numbered courses, those include ENGLC1000 – Academic Reading and Writing, ENGLC1001 – Critical Thinking and Writing, COMMC1000 – Introduction to Public Speaking, STATC1000 Introduction to Statistics, POLSC1000 – American Government and Politics, PSYCC1000 – Introduction to Psychology. Phase 2 and 3 courses would be expected to follow this same format. Some proposed Phase 2 courses include History, Sociology, Literature, Chemistry, Biology, and other courses. Phase 3 courses are still to be determined.

Through these processes, the state hopes that the CCNs will be uniform amongst the 116 CCCs, and eventually the CSUs and UCs as well, thereby allowing students to meet their educational goals and transfer with ease.

[Sign up for the Courier Newsletter]

Follow: