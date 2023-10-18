In the latest blitz of legislative action in the state, Governor Gavin Newsom signed on Oct. 4, 2023 a California Senate Bill that increased the number of sick days per year from three to five.

Students at Pasadena City College welcome the new changes with relief and appreciation.

Renzo Palomino is a freshman biology major at PCC, complemented on the new law not for himself, but for his mother who works as a dental assistant and FedEx employee.

“She thinks that law will benefit herself too,” Palomino said. “Those sick days could help her spend time with her kids, especially if she is sick.”

Senate Bill 616 giving employees 5 days of guaranteed sick pay per year. The previous law was three days. On Jan. 1, 2024, employers of all sizes must now provide 40 hours of accrued sick pay or paid time off within 12 months. The bill amends the “Healthy Workplace, Healthy Families Act of 2014” giving more sick pay days to workers.

“Folks are still between skipping a day’s pay and taking care of themselves and their family members,” Newsom said. “The health and well-being of workers and their families is of the utmost importance to California’s future.”

Newsom’s office said that SB 616 is important because the current system costs the economy $273 billion in productivity. A report by The National Partnership for Women and Families stated “presenteeism” is working while sick and it can reduce an employee’s productivity by 20 percent. The consequence is overall productivity could cost the economy billions of dollars in productivity.

The Governor’s office wrote additional sick pay would also reduce healthcare costs to the worker and their average healthcare expenditures would go down. The Center for American Progress reported that the CDC recommended staying home as much as possible to reduce the spread of diseases that could be at work.

“Many workers cannot afford to take time off without pay,” the CDC said. “Then, paid sick time increases the likelihood a worker will stay home when sick rather than bring illness into the workplace.”

Pasadena City College has a policy of leaves of absence for staff members whenever they need a sick leave. The Medical Leave Request Form is available on the PCC’s website under human resources. The form does provide “reasons for leave request” for staff to check off.

The top of listed explanations are workers with serious health conditions resulting in more than three days of incapacitation and continuing medical treatment.

“Any changes that come through the state are going to go through the process of working with those bargaining groups,” PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said. “It takes us time to figure out how that gets implemented through those agreements we have through those local organizations.”

PCC policies regarding paid leave are in accordance with the California Family Rights Act, Family Medical Leave Act, and Pregnancy Discrimination Act.

The college’s policy on sick days changed at the beginning of 2023 regarding COVID-19. The California Supplemental Paid Sick Leave policy had expired at the end of 2022 and now all COVID-19-related issues will be treated as normal medical leave of absence and will be deducted from a person’s employee sick time.

The Covid Support Form is available for individuals to sign up whenever they have tested positive for COVID-19. A support team is available for individual concerns. There are separate forms for both students and faculty members who need support for any Covid 19 related developments.

Other students besides Palmeno talked about the new law that will be implemented next year with a variety of nuanced views expressed.

Jenny Parra is a freshman business major who is employed by the college as a receptionist for student life. She expressed her concern for the new law.

“I think three days would have been better than five,” Parra said. “There’s no reason to have a whole week of being sick and getting paid all those days.”

Isabella Angulo, Freshman English major who works for a pizza place, thought more positively about the law.

“I think it is important you keep the number small, it really doesn’t give people the opportunity to to really recover,” Angulo said. “If they are not allowed to have the full time they need to 100 percent, then they just really won’t benefit the company.”