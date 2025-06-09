Share:

After an entire semester, construction of and around the Mirror Pools that have been a part of PCC since 1937 has nearly concluded with the pools being given a more modern aesthetic with a surrounding eco-friendly environment.

The construction started as part of PCC’s Facilities Strategic Plan, a long-term campus revitalization initiative. Funding for the project comes from Measure PCC, a bond measure approved by local voters in November 2022. The plan aims to enhance the college’s outdoor spaces, to repair infrastructure, and to improve environmental sustainability.

According to PCC spokesperson Alexander Boekelheide, the mirror pools upgrade project aims to relocate pool pumps and other equipment beneath the main entrance of the Jack Scott building.

“The renovation of the pools will consist of repairing cracks, replacing the coping caps, along with replacing and relocating all the pool equipment,” Boekelheide said. “Additional improvements will be made to the surrounding landscaping and hardscaping (man-made features used in landscape architecture, e.g. paths or walls), providing additional space for the college community to gather.”

The push for a more eco-friendly environment came in the form of replacing the Carrot Wood trees first planted in the 1980s that were dying from root rot with more eco-friendly native mature oaks. The new trees would enhance the area’s ecological footprint and also integrate the trees more effectively with the built infrastructure required to operate the pools.

“The Native Mature Oaks are climate adapted trees, unlike the Carrot Woods, which are from Australia,” said Sean C. Lahmeyer, a PCC adjunct biology instructor and associate director of botanical collections at the Huntington Botanical Gardens. “Native mature oaks provide a host of ecosystem services that will benefit the PCC campus.”

Meanwhile, a method for modernizing the Mirror Pools came with the installation of adding more lights in the area, particularly around the trees. Further planning involves eventually adding an LED strip to the fountain.

“I must say that as an electrician, I’m most proud of the lighting,” a construction worker said. “I don’t know if you guys have the experience to come in after dark, because it gets very dark.”

Campus thoughts meanwhile were positive with more seeing the eco-friendly approach towards the new fountain as a great addition to campus.

“Well so far it looks amazing,” D building staff Monica Contreras said. “They’ve created plenty of seating, and the new lawn was just placed today, so it looks beautiful. That’s a great idea to go more eco-friendly. If it saves energy in one way or another, then that’s exactly what the goal should be.”

Another student shared her story reminiscing on the previous Mirror Pools, hopeful for the benefits the new one can bring to campus.

“I like the Mirror Pools. I grew up around here, and I remember when they…still had water, and my mom and I used to rescue bees from them because they’d get stuck,” Eleanor Lumpkin, associate in biology for transfer, said. “So I think that’s good for the eco-friendly push. It makes a lot of sense if you’re going to have a big surface area of water that can just evaporate and needs to be replenished constantly. That’s a big drain on water resources, and we live in a desert.”

PCC plans to complete construction on the Mirror Pools by Fall semester, for now, students are eagerly awaiting the time when they can freely enjoy the renewed area.

Follow: