As the United States grapples with a continuing mental health crisis, especially among college aged adults and teens, many professors are feeling the brunt of having to console and act as mental health providers to their students as mental health has worsened and outside care has become more expensive and harder to access.

Fear and isolation caused by the pandemic, along with the surfacing of social issues and economic instability, are said to have exacerbated a national struggle with mental health and substance abuse especially for students in higher education.

Across the U.S. more and more students look to their professors for mental help and counseling, but many professors are not prepared to deal with those needs, according to a report from the Chronicle of Higher Education published in October.

The same report also said that colleges were asking their professors to become quasi-first responders to deal with the increased instances of mental health struggles among the student body. It is unclear if PCC has asked their professors to do anything of that nature.

However, PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekleheide said in an email that PCC faculty does have a “strong interest” in student mental health, while not specifying on school policy about what professors can and can’t do to address mental health in classes. However, professors do have access to various services on campus including PCC police, the Office of Student Life, the Title IX coordinator office, and other “affiliated groups.”

“These areas [campus resources] collaborate frequently on case management and crisis response so faculty and staff across the institution can know that a team of skilled individuals are prepared to move in a crisis,” Boekelheide said.

PCC psychology professor Bakhtawar Bhadha acknowledged the national need for mental health care but also recognized growing directed efforts by the college to combat this pervasive issue.

“I don’t think we invest enough in personal counseling period, you know, worldwide, citywide, on the PCC campus,” Bhadha said. “Then I’ve seen, especially since the pandemic, and since May 2020 when George Floyd was murdered, there’s much more awareness and much more discussion of trauma and healing and making more trauma conscious decisions and giving more support.”

To combat that lack of mental health support outside of college campuses, there’s constant outreach and offers to support students, but nothing is explicitly communicated to professors as a way to take care of themselves. At PCC, adjunct faculty get the same healthcare benefits as full-time and tenured professors but do not have the same access to personal support resources.

“I have stresses and responsibilities in my job and beyond my job that have taxed me at different levels throughout,” Bhadha said. “Being a psychology professor, I’m acutely aware of my privilege actually because I love what I do and I want to take care of my students. So I do work hard to be there for them, both as a teacher and a supportive adult.”

Many colleges across the United States are seeing such a large increase in student mental health crises that it has spurred many institutions to start offering workshops and faculty learning days to help address the burden professors are experiencing in the classroom. However, PCC has not offered these same programs to its faculty.

PCC does have “wellness workshops” during professional development days, but beyond that, nothing is outwardly available for faculty support, according to English professor Kristen Kaz in an email.

“I think any job that requires regular human to human interaction can take a toll, and I think many of us were accustomed to a certain level of stress or anxiety from our jobs — a tolerable level,” Kaz said. “But post-Covid and in the midst of, as you said, a mental health crisis, yes, the added role of ‘first responder’ compounds that stress. It can be overwhelming.”

The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is available to “employees and eligible dependents” to assist them with 24-hour counseling, the ability to overcome stress, and “help with day-to-day challenges,” according to the Employee Assistance Program website, which is run by the California Department of Human Resources.

EAP’s availability is reduced for adjunct faculty to six free counseling visits per person, per issue, per year, according to the 2023-2024 PCC adjunct faculty benefits guide. For full-time employees, there are only 5 free counseling visits, yet unlimited phone access to counselors and other resources not available to adjuncts.

Along with long waits for appointments, high costs and lack of awareness have been identified as barriers for Americans seeking behavioral health care, according to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. A 2018 study showed 25% of Americans who were polled reported having to choose between getting mental health treatment and paying for daily necessities. The other 29% that were polled wanted treatment for themselves or loved ones but did not get it because they didn’t know where to find care.

Bhadha highlighted the accessibility challenges of mental health care for students and faculty. While full-timers and adjuncts receive the same benefits, Bhadha recognized the adjuncts’ benefits as “another loaded and important question.”

“I know that for others, my students for example, it’s so varied and so hard in so many different ways,” Bhadha said. “People getting sick, people not having insurance, people not being able to access mental health care. I want to be there for them as much as possible in every way and not add to their load while still making sure that they’re learning.”

The PCC faculty handbook last updated in 2012 does not address ways to accommodate students having a mental health crisis, or who to reach out to in the case of an incident. Professors also do not have training that specifically addresses mental health in the classroom, or in the last several years when schooling over Zoom became increasingly prevalent.

Professors do have access and the ability to alert campus safety, counseling centers, and other administrative officials about students who are struggling and are at risk of hurting themselves or others, but federal privacy and confidentiality laws are restrictive about what can be shared with others after a student turns 18.

If professors witness a student exhibiting behavioral, emotional or psychological challenges, they may inform the Crisis Prevention and Response Team (CPART), a team of trained personnel that determine the risk and possible intervention.

CPART advises faculty members to “take care of yourself. Allow yourself to receive support from those close to you or those trained to provide it. Suicide intervention is demanding and draining work.”

“It’s an emotionally challenging role even when a student is not struggling with their mental health, because you’re spending so much of your bandwidth engaging in these empathetic interactions,” Kaz said. “For support or guidance, there’s only so much we are able to do, and that can be challenging as well. If we refer a student to a resource, will that be enough? Will they get what they need?”

For students struggling with their mental health or need additional emotional support they can get help in the D building or call PCC’s 24/7 mental health hotline outside of those hours.