PCC Police blotter January 3, 2022 to January 9, 2022

Monday, January 3

Pasadena Fire Department rescued a male occupant stuck in the northwest elevator on the 5th floor of Lot 5.

Tuesday, January 4

No Activity

Wednesday, January 5

A Male suspect was reported looking into vehicles in Lot 4. Campus police searched the area, but the officer involved failed in their attempt to locate the suspect.

PCC Faculty called police due to an unknown male accused of striking the lobby door of the Campus Center building, the suspect was nowhere to be found once the officer arrived on scene.

Thursday, January 6

No Activity

Friday, January 7

No Activity

Saturday, January 8

No Activity

Sunday, January 9

No Activity