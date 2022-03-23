Luis Cervantes, advisor for the Safe Zone Coalition and adjunct counselor for non-credit division students, died on Mar. 14 at only 31 years old.

“His smile and style lit up the room,” a statement sent out by the Safe Zone Coalition said. “…Luis was authentic. He was kind, generous, loyal, funny, smart, compassionate, self-aware, resourceful, collaborative and above all, stylish.”

Cervantes joined PCC and the Safe Zone Coalition in 2015. He also worked on programs in basic graphic design, family home care, medical front office services and small business development at PCC’s Foothill campus.

“As the professional expert for the Safe Zone Coalition, Luis coordinated and facilitated the allied training,” counseling faculty Jeff Hupp said. “He also met with students, faculty, and staff to ensure an inclusive campus for our undocumented and lgbtq+ communities.”

The coalition has trained more than 559 PCC faculty, staff, administrators and students on how to further advocate for and obtain a better cultural competence of LGBTQ+ and undocumented communities. Cervantes also organized the first Lavender Graduation Celebration in Spring 2019 and was heavily involved in the establishment of the Queer and Undocumented Empowerment Support to Thrive (Quest) Center at PCC’s main campus. Located in R-422, the center is a space entirely dedicated to supporting members of these disadvantaged groups.

“We are all better humans for having the honor and privilege to know him and to have worked alongside him,” Cecilia Medina, counseling faculty at PCC’s Rosemead campus said. “May Luis rest in eternal peace, and may his spirit continue to live in each of us.”

Cervantes is survived by his parents, brothers, nieces, nephews and extended family. Student Affairs advisor Carrie Afuso announced that a Luis Cervantes scholarship will be formulated in honor of his legacy. The scholarship will be awarded to PCC students within the LGBTQ comunity.

The meeting was adjourned in honor of Cervantes.