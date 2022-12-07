Pasadena City College’s parking lot five is currently undergoing renovations due to electrical issues uncovered during a rainstorm in early November.

A rainstorm caused a brief power outage on a couple floors in lot five, exposing some deeper electrical issues on level four and five. The power outage led to the PCC officials’ decision to close the levels off for electrical renovation.

“There was a power outage that basically took a couple of floors offline. It came on all of a sudden during a rainstorm, the power went out and then we found that there were some deeper electrical issues that we need to resolve,” said Pasadena City College’s spokesperson, Alex Boekelheide.

The PCC campus police posted a tweet letting students know about the undergoing renovations on November 14.

When PCC student Claire Wang was asked how she felt as someone who often parks in parking lot five she said, “when I get off class there’s always like traffic in the parking lot five.” Said Wang. She went on to say that the renovations have been very inconvenient for her and expressed that many of her fellow students feel the same.

According to campus police, they keep no record of how many cars are given parking permits.

“The last testimony I heard said it was going to be through the end of the calendar year, so we expect by the time spring semester starts it’ll be back to full operation,” said Boekelheide.

According to Boekelheide, the renovations in parking lot five are expected to be finished by the beginning of the spring semester.

“Everything I’ve understood as far as renovations in parking structure five have to do with restoring electrical service as it normally would be,” said Boekelheide. Right now levels four and five are closed because of the electrical interruption,”

“I kind of miss having the top floor open because it was like the chill spot. And you know, it’s pretty hard to find a parking space sometimes, it’s a process,” said PCC student Roland Husges.

Parking lots three, four, eleven, and the bottom three levels of parking lot five are available for student use, until the renovations are done in early 2023.