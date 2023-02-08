The Landmark theater opened and replaced the Laemmle Playhouse 7 on Dec. 20, the latest battle between movies and streaming.

But as the new venue down the road is open for the public, The Courier asked students what they think of the new place, and will even go to the theaters now.

“I just heard about it, it sounds pretty cool. I think movie theaters are nice” Isela Aparicio. a freshman studying child development said.

Peter Hoh, a graphic design major at PCC shares a more measured interest in the new Landmark theater if only it is convenient for him.

“It depends If I had a group of friends to go to. I go to other theaters all the time,” Hoh said while mentioning he goes to other theaters, including Harkins theaters.

George Sandoval, a business major, elaborates on why he likes going to the movies.

“I like the whole experience of it, getting popcorn, the social aspect, you go with someone,” Sandoval said.

“I think it’s better to go to a movie theater than to stay home,” said Aparicio. She continues “It gives you a place to go outside of your own house, to go and be with people and enjoy something together”

“I prefer theaters, I’ve always seen it as an escape,” Hoh said

Movie chains are suffering closures all around the country and streaming services are dominating the entertainment scene and risking the future of theaters. With that fact in mind, The students were then asked if it is important to see movies in the theaters now that streaming is taking hold and dominating.

Monica Bracamontes-Zavale, a freshman dental hygienist major, likes streaming and thinks it is not important to have movie theaters in her honest opinion.

“I know a lot of people who just go on those websites that show the movies for free, so they just usually do that,” Bracamontes-Zavale said.

Sandoval would personally go to the movies but he understands why certain people prefer streaming.

“I can see how most people would rather wait for it to come out on streaming services because it’s cheaper,” “Sandoval said. “You know it’s more affordable and then you can watch it in the comfort of your own home.”