On August 23rd, 2023 PCC’s board of trustees unanimously voted to terminate the employment of the school’s Kinesiology, Health & Athletics dean Dyan Miller.

As previously reported by The Courier, Miller was placed on administrative leave in the beginning of the year following allegations of misconduct from fellow faculty members within the KHA division.

During that time, PCC’s human resources department hired a third party to conduct an investigation into the allegations. The firm then reported its findings to the board of trustees which ultimately made the decision.

Miller’s conduct has been investigated several times prior to her termination but according to the faculty the administration found “no wrongdoing” in the past.

“It’s unfortunate that we were where we were,” track and field coach Innocent Egbunike said. “Let us strive with purpose which is student success and that comes from leadership.”

Despite laws prohibiting the sharing of information regarding personnel matters, some KHA faculty are angered by the lack of communication from the school.

“No one has told me, no one has made an announcement. Pasadena City College has not informed anybody,” water polo coach Terry Stoddard said.“Be transparent about it to the degree that you protect the employee, protect the college, Bob Blizinsky has a responsibility to report out the truth. My opinion is that the public should be able to see that report but I don’t understand why Pasadena City College wouldn’t want to support the decision of the Board of Trustees by sharing.”

While Miller was on administrative leave, vice president of instruction, Dr. Laura Ramirez took over the role of KHA dean.

Since then, dean Stephanie Fleming has been instated as the active dean of the KHA department until a permanent dean will be named.

“We are initiating a formal search process for a dean,” Ramirez said in an email. “Currently Dean Stephanie Fleming is serving as the dean of the Kinesiology, Health & Athletics division until the search is complete and the permanent dean is approved by the Board of Trustees. Dean Fleming has served as dean of various divisions including Social Sciences, Success Centers, and Academic Affairs.”

The administration is planning to fill up the position of KHA dean by Jan. 1, 2024 and an official announcement is expected within a month.

The Courier was not able to obtain a comment from the board of trustees by the publication of this story.