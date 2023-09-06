Even as COVID era programs begin rolling back, PCC still has a number of free resources available to students all over campus.

With a current PCC ID, students can access free food, textbooks, transportation, computers, wifi, research help, and tutoring.

On the south side of the R building, the Lancer Pantry is open to all students on Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“One of the biggest resources that I’ve taken advantage of is the Pantry. They have snacks you can just get throughout the day and also groceries you can take home. It’s just an awesome place.” said environmental science student, Cinthya Vasquez.

“The food drive that they have every so often is really great,” Hannah Putnam, a PCC student said. “You can take full size groceries and bring them home. I don’t think there’s a requirement. They just have it if you want it, and that’s really helpful.”

Students can get to PCC for free with U-Pass from the Business Center. Any student taking at least one unit, qualifies for the pass providing unlimited ridership on all area buses and trains.

At the Pathways Center, first year students can get their student IDs, use a computer, talk to a success coach or a counselor, and get free tutoring.

“The best thing is to be informed,” Pathways Center employee Catarina Gonzalez said. “Follow pages on instagram or just ask. For example, this week there was a bunch of free stuff going on and you wouldn’t know it if you didn’t follow instagram —- MyASPCC or Pathways.”

At the library, students can access four hour laptop loans to use anywhere on campus. They can check out a graphing calculator for the semester. Many textbooks are available to read in the library, and there’s even a scanner for students to scan chapters to PDF for free to access later.

“The library has databases that we can access,” said PCC student, Andrew Sorensen. “The one that I use most frequently is Ebscohost, but they have a wealth of other databases that we have access to free of charge. So if you’re doing a research paper or an article that you want to write, you have access to peer reviewed journals – they’re up to date – periodicals and newspapers.”

The reference desk is available 24/7 to PCC students either in person on the first floor, or on the library website, by clicking on the Chat with Us button.

“We have a 24/7 library chat service,” said Librarian Danielle Rapue. “People think that because it’s 24 hours a day, that when you’re connecting at four in the morning, you’re getting a bot, no, you’re actually getting a certified librarian, even at four in the morning. We’re in a co-op with other colleges and other libraries throughout the different time zones and so we always have a live person that can be reached over chat.”

Downstairs, opposite the computer lab that is always open to students during library hours, the IT department distributes laptops for semester-long checkout. Personal hotspots and laptops are available on a first come first serve basis at the beginning of the semester.

PCC purchased student laptops and personal hotspots with federal funding from the CARES Act for COVID relief, according to a 2020 press release from PCC.

“And so now that that funding cycle has phased out, I think the school’s trying to be resourceful and find other ways to still provide the level of service that people are starting to anticipate from us,” said Rapue. “We’re doing our very best with what we have, but what we have is limited.”