As developments continue to arise in the potential ban of TikTok in the United States, PCC students and professors have a lot to say about the issue.

“I don’t want TikTok to go away, it’s a creative outlet for many people,” student Rosie Martinez said.

The threat to ban TikTok is not entirely news to Americans. In 2020, the Trump administration also threatened to ban the app. The Biden administration is demanding that Chinese shareholders sell their shares of TikTok or else ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok will be forbidden from conducting business in the United States, thereby removing TikTok from the devices of 150 million current TikTok users in the United States.

“I don’t really know how I feel about it. I feel like China’s relation with TikTok does pose a threat, but setting the precedent of a ban could be bad,” sophomore Gabriel Gott said. “On the other hand, it does seem like TikTok is heavily pushing videos that show the ban in a negative light, which is concerning. Not because I think it’s China’s influence, but seeing how influential a social media app can be is scary. I really don’t know if I want TikTok to go away, it’s a complicated situation.”

Only two years ago, Facebook was sued after the data of 87 million people was harvested. Even so, no steps were taken to ban Facebook. So, why is TikTok facing backlash?

Two of the main concerns associated with TikTok are that the Chinese government is using TikTok to access Americans’ data and that TikTok is being used as a platform for political and social propaganda. But is this a means for banning the app entirely?

TikTok CEO Shou Chew has reassured that he has not shared data with the Chinese government and has no intent to do so. He added that all stored data on US users is managed by US personnel.

A number of students feel that TikTok has become a news source– if not the primary news source– for many young people and issues are covered on TikTok that aren’t seen in the news. For most students, it seems that threats to their security through TikTok is not one of their primary concerns at the moment and they feel that the United States would put their time to better use by focusing on more pressing issues.

“I feel like the government should focus on things that really matter, like gun control,” sophomore Trinity Arambula said. “If they ban it, then yeah I guess it would be a violation of our freedom of speech because it’s a platform just like anything else.”

Political science professor Azniv Mekhitarian shares that it’s difficult to distinguish if a TikTok ban would be a violation of the first amendment. She shared that as the first amendment has been interpreted in the past, this ban may not be a violation but it certainly is a step in the direction of more widespread censorship.

“The worst part about it is that we, as a society, will come to see this as a norm. The risk of this is that this is seen as a normal behavior in a democracy by the people,” Mekhitarian said. “That’s a greater risk, to not feel that this is some sort of violation of our civil liberties and to find this to be a norm, that is greater risk because I think that leads to other curtailing of civil liberties.”