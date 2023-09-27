For the second time in a year the Pasadena City College Faculty Association (PCCFA) faces the threat of decertification by a group of faculty demanding better working conditions for part-time faculty, greater access to resources and improved advocacy at both the state and federal level.

Their goal is to establish a local chapter aligned with the California Federation of Teachers (CFT) in place of the PCCFA. The group of faculty claim being affiliated with a larger organization for their union will be more effective in bringing about needed change and better working conditions.

In the October 2022 election, the PCCFA had a total of 227 votes against decertification and the CFT had a total of 224. Seven voters opted for no representation. This prompted the Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) to call for a runoff election which was scrapped after a six month investigation in January 2023. The investigation found that the CFT aligned faculty did not have sufficient support to hold the original election for decertification in 2022.

The election that is set to be held in October was approved to move forward without any restrictions on April 10, 2023 as the CFT had provided “adequate proof of support and that no contract bar or election bar was in effect,” according to a document from PERB filed on June 28 2023.

The election is set for early October, when faculty will start to receive a ballot by mail in which to cast their votes and return to PERB by November 13 to be included in the count. The faculty included in this election are “all full-time and part-time and non-credit faculty, counselors, librarians, learning center coordinators, physicians, nurses and psychiatrists,” according to the same PERB document.

However there are a number of specific stipulations about the differences between full-time and part-time (adjunct faculty) and their qualifications for participation in this upcoming election, according to specific PERB and Educational Employment Relations Act (EERA) rules.

In California 45.7% of community college faculty are represented by the CFT, while only 16.7% are independently represented by a local union like the PCCFA, according to the latest available data provided by the CFT from fall 2020.

“With an independent union you have to know how to run yourself,” PCC counselor and pro-CFT advocate Jeff Hupp said. “Even though I want to change, I still want to maintain my active status in my union and right now my union is [PCCFA]. But many of us want to change. We feel like the faculty deserve more and frankly, so do the students because we think it has a trickle-down effect.”

Prior to the establishment of the PCCFA in 2007 there had been 30 years of statewide representation for faculty at PCC by the California Teachers Association (CTA)/Community College Association, which like the CFT had more political clout at the state and federal level.

“We had lots of trouble with them [CTA]. They wouldn’t respond to our needs,” Roger Marheine, a former english professor and founding member of the PCCFA said. “They took our dues, but they didn’t really respond to our grievance needs, our negotiation needs, and we were really upset in the ‘03 – ‘04 period because we were basically doing all the work. And we were still paying our dues. So we launched the effort to decertify from CTA.”

Political Science professor Marcus Green is advocating to stay with the PCCFA, as he doesn’t understand why the CFT–aligned faculty are not organizing and advocating with the PCCFA.

“It’s a democratic union,” Green said. “If members of the union are dissatisfied with the union, they can get involved, they can run for a board position themselves, they could be involved in organizing faculty to strengthen this union to put greater demands on the district to improve working conditions. And to me that’s the real truth. The building solidarity is that this a democratic union. It has transparent elections.”

But, in a previous report from The Courier in fall 2022 Wendy Lucko, an instructor in the automotive department who is aligned with the CFT took issue with specific concerns of transparency and participatory challenges in the duties of the PCCFA as a democratic union.

“They only listen to a few. They don’t host many open transparent meetings. Their bylaws are very biased. They get to choose their election board. They get to choose the members that run for election,” Lucko said. “So there’s a lack of transparency. The fact that they ran their first couple of meetings and didn’t even know how to use zoom and they were all supposedly teaching remotely was very scary to me.”

Transparency and very limited information about the recently ratified PCC employee contract were some of the biggest issues about the PCCFA, according to natural science professor Dr. Kelley Voss.

“I wasn’t hearing things from them [PCCFA] during the negotiations,” Voss said. “I wasn’t sure what was up. And I want a union that brings me in and I want a union that brings everyone together to support one another because that’s important for workers.”

English professor Carolina Espinoza advocates for the PCCFA, considering its centralization to be more accessible and responsive.

“I appreciate that it’s local and it’s there within reach. I can get an answer in like five minutes, contacting my representatives. And so that’s peace of mind. I don’t have to worry about reaching out to an outside institution,” said Espinoza.

Green said that the turnout in fall 2022 wasn’t very high and that many of the faculty members were not aware of what was at stake, including those who supported the survival of the PCCFA.

“We’re [the PCCFA] trying to get people that didn’t vote last time because the turnout was relatively low, it wasn’t very high turnout,” Green said. “And so many people in these things are not aware of what’s at stake.”

However, Hupp feels like the turnout will be higher this year, as more faculty become aware of the issues at hand.

“I think that more people are understanding what’s at stake,” Hupp said. “I think that more people are more aware of what we don’t have and what we deserve.”

In early September a short video was posted to the PCCFA YouTube where Faculty Association President Mark Whitworth pleaded with PCC faculty to come together to remain with the Faculty Association and unite against the attempts to decertify.



“The decertification is not over,” Whitworth said. “We are still battling this and we are looking for all faculty support. So please come out and support the Faculty Association.”

The CFT already has a local union at PCC as they represent classified staff, according to Voss who is part of the group of faculty advocating for the dissolution of the PCCFA.

“If we work together, then we’re able to support each other in our separate union groups’ endeavors,” Voss said.

Despite the attempts of the CFT aligned faculty advocating for a decertification, the PCCFA has created a healthy work environment for faculty, both full and part time and miscellaneous staff with recent contracts, the return of the winter intersession and other significant bargaining wins.

But, the CFT aligned faculty want more from the college, especially for part time faculty so they can focus on being employed at a single college or job and not have to stretch themselves so thin.

The CFT had secured $200 million a year in ongoing healthcare funding from the state for part time faculty employed across California community colleges, however the PCCFA had rushed into a deal that was substandard, according to Hupp.

The recently negotiated and ratified contract by the PCCFA only covered the cost of insurance for the part-time faculty member with no coverage for dependents and are required to pay $250 out of pocket, according to Green.

Meanwhile, over a dozen CFT locals have won full healthcare equality for adjuncts and yet “the college [PCC] is only reimbursed 50% of the costs instead of the full 100% that most CFT local unions have gotten,” according to Hupp.

Contract negotiations vary by each local union and district. The funding is on a first come, first serve basis for colleges that apply and is subject to adjustments by the legislature in future budget proposals. Therefore negotiating 100% reimbursement from the state would have been “risky,” according to Green.

“The FA is pushing and negotiating but if the administration doesn’t want to negotiate there’s nothing the FA can do,” Espinoza said.

Despite it being a completely new election cycle and new attempt at decertifying the PCCFA, the CFT aligned faculty are not sure if they have the support to win this election. The possibilities and outcome are very much up in the air. And if this attempt falters, the CFT-aligned faculty does not have it in them to try this again, according to Lucko.

“I think at this point, I don’t think anybody’s got the energy to try again,” Lucko said. “I think that most of us that are trying to spearhead this could just try to join and voice ourselves in.”

PCCFA President Mark Whitworth did not respond to multiple requests for comment.