The Eaton Fire has devastated communities across Southern California, burning over 14,000 acres, displacing more than 100,000 residents, and destroying over 4,000 structures. Among those impacted are Pasadena City College (PCC) students, faculty, and staff. To support affected students, PCC has policies in place to allow students to drop winter session classes with a full refund, even if the refund deadline has passed.

How to drop classes before January 12

Students still within their course’s refund deadline can withdraw from classes online through LancerPoint:

Navigate to the Registration Card and select the Add/Drop option. Locate the class and choose the drop option. Submit the change and confirm the course has been dropped.

Deadlines vary by class, so students should check their individual course details by clicking on the CRN in the schedule of classes to confirm the last day to drop with a refund.

Special process for late drops

If the deadline has passed for certain classes, PCC still offers a process for fire-affected students to drop their courses with a refund:

Navigate to the Registration Card and select the Add/Drop option. Locate the class and choose the drop option. Submit the change and confirm the course has been dropped. Complete the Petition For Exception Due To Special Circumstances by January 17

Additional support

Students who are unable to attend classes temporarily but still wish to complete their coursework should contact their instructors directly to discuss potential accommodations, PCC’s dean of enrollment services Myriam Altounji said in an email Friday.

Members of the campus community raising funds to support their recovery from the Eaton Fire can add a link to a fundraiser to the student-organized “PCC Community Funds” Google sheet.

PCC has also curated a list of resources for those impacted by the fire, which can be found on the college’s Fire Updates page.

