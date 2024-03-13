Share:

Over the last several months, the Pasadena City College Academic Senate (AS) drew ire from a professor and one particularly derogatory student when they stopped publicly airing their meetings on YouTube, momentarily banning public comment on non-agenda items before moving them to the end of meetings.

Like many public governmental bodies, the AS started livestreaming their meetings over YouTube as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but sporadically live streamed, recorded, and published meetings before the pandemic, beginning as early as 2012. The AS is now one of a few PCC faculty groups that have abandoned the practice, with their April 2023 meeting being the last to be shared publicly.

In the most recent public comments at the February Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting, the student spoke on issues of race and a collection of statistics they had gathered.

Associated Students President Wayne Schroeder angrily got up during the student’s public comment and tore the paper out of the commenter’s hand.

“Shut your fucking mouth,” Schroeder said. “There’s consequences for what you’re saying.”

Schroeder later apologized for the outburst during his Associated Students report.

In a letter read at the Jan. 17 BOT meeting, AS president Gena Lopez refused to attend in-person meetings, citing unsafe conditions brought about by alleged targeting from the student during their public comments at various AS meetings.

“I have been attacked not for who I am or what I add to the campus community, but for the wrong perception of what I stand for,” wrote Lopez. “Enough is enough and I refuse to sit idly while my reputation and character are called into question without merit.”

At the Dec. 4 AS meeting, Lopez argued with the student about being unable to speak at the Nov. 20 meeting, which resulted in campus police escorting the student out of the building. Shortly after, Melissa Michelson, a professor of English as a second language, was livestreaming the meeting on a YouTube channel called PCC Senate Video and accused the AS of barring public comments.

According to Michelson, this was illegal and violated the Brown Act. She then received multiple warnings when she began standing up, leading to disagreements with Lopez and campus police over whether or not she was disrupting the meeting. The Brown Act allows meeting attendees to record public proceedings as long as they are not disruptive or in the way of the affairs. Michelson claimed later in an interview that she was not doing either.

In the first AS meeting of the 2023 fall semester, Michelson said that the AS unilaterally ended YouTube meetings without a vote or debate. She added that this was in the interest of the AS’s safety and in response to a PCC student she described as a fixture at both AS and BOT meetings on campus.

Michelson had previously clashed with Lopez over an unauthorized March 2023 newsletter sent to PCC faculty. The newsletter accused the AS of violating the Brown Act when meeting live streams stopped appearing on YouTube, making in-person attendance the sole way for the general public and professors to attend meetings. It is unclear if PCC’s AS violates the act by holding the meetings solely in person and not providing an alternative option.

Lopez and AS vice president Armia Walker disagreed with the claims, saying the newsletter “took bits and pieces of the truth and then tried to manipulate it to make it seem like it was something nefarious.”

As a legislative body, the AS adheres to the Brown Act in practice. However, the Bagley-Keene Act allows them to bar public comments concerning non-agenda topics and do “not have to listen to comments on matters that are not on the agenda.”

Correction: The initial story said that the Jan. 17 letter was meant for both the student and Michelson, however that was incorrect. We apologize for the error.

