Concerns are swarming in the PCC community about the state of Pasadena’s infrastructure after undergoing an intense winter storm this Feb.

Falling in line with the trend of historic weather that has wracked the nation since last Dec., the National Weather Service issued the first blizzard warning since 1989 and second in history for L.A. County on Feb. 22.

This abnormal weather would come to include strong winds, low temperatures, and continual rain for Pasadena.

Despite the improbability of these conditions, engineering professor Christopher Matthes explains that this is something that the city’s design takes into account.

“You’ll notice in Pasadena that there is high curbs in a lot of areas,” Matthes said. “360 days out of the year, everyone is annoyed by them because you’ll open your car door and it hits the curb but the city has been designed in a way to handle this type of rain so that it goes into the storm drains and it doesn’t flood everybody’s yards and everybody’s businesses and things like that. That’s of course good civil engineering. Even though Pasadena doesn’t get a huge amount of rain, the days that it does we’re really grateful that we have those high curbs and storm drains. If we didn’t have those, it’d be disastrous.”

Infrastructure in Pasadena, like the storm drains that Matthes refers to, can greatly impact students like freshman business major Grace Yoon who takes a 10 minute walk from her home to PCC for class.

Yoon describes how the storming and the infrastructure or lack thereof has affected her journey to school during the stormy weather.

“A lot of sidewalks were flooded,” Yoon said. “There was two to three inches of water so it got my shoes and the lower part of my jeans wet which was not ideal, but I just walked through it cause I had to. The water got really heavy by Chipotle but if a storm drain was added there it would help a lot.”

Agreeing with Yoon is sophomore studio arts major Infinity Lucia who describes how lacking infrastructure affects the bus ride that she takes from Whittier to PCC.

“When you are on a bus there are a lot of people and the wheels are further apart so you feel every bump,” Lucia said. “You feel the potholes, the roads not being made properly, or rather them not being redone in 20 plus years. The 605 and the 210 are relatively new and obviously they’ll try to keep them as smooth as possible, but there’s always a lot of construction going up on Rosemead. They’re working on it, but it’s still a little bit of a bumpy road.”

Lucia also has suggestions for what she thinks should be done to remedy these issues, especially in face of the weather.

“We could first move funding to try to help out with roads rather than just to police departments,” Lucia said. “There could be more city meetings talking about how we could improve them for safety purposes and make necessary precautions because California is not built for rain. Our current infrastructure doesn’t call for that so making a system for that would be good.”

Pasadena’s weather is currently predicted to be partly cloudy for the next week but will still be under winter storm warnings.