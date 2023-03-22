In the last few weeks, various GOP-controlled states have considered limiting resources for gender-affirming care or banning access to minors and their families altogether. Of the states with bills containing anti-trans and nonbinary rhetoric concerning healthcare, there is a myriad of myths muddying the manifold services that fall under gender-affirming care.

“Gender-affirming healthcare is healthcare, and LGBTQIA+ people deserve to be cared for in a way that is safe and supportive,” said Mallory Corben, the president of PCC’s Queer Alliance.

In 2023 legislative sessions alone, Republicans across the United States have taken advantage of their majority in the house to prohibit all similar services as quickly as possible. Republican lawmakers in Kentucky followed the example of states like Alabama and Tennessee by passing their ban on gender-affirming care, with other states soon to follow.

It’s not just transgender and nonbinary youth at the center of the GOP’s militaristic offense against inclusive healthcare. States like Oklahoma are going as far as to propose bills that limit anyone under 26 from receiving any form of gender-affirming care.

Although most conservative talking points target the possibility of child mutilation through procedures such as puberty blockers and plastic surgery, the definition of gender-affirming care is quite broad. According to the World Health Organization, gender-focused approaches to healthcare are “designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity,” which could sometimes include multiple forms of intervention not limited to medical procedures.

Most of the time, goals are agreed upon by doctors, parents, and the child beforehand and do not always involve direct treatment. The primary constant that ties together these varied services is a communicated consideration of gender and how a patient prefers to be addressed.

When speaking to patients grappling with their gender identity, standard methods to ensure a teen or young adult feels safe include social affirmations, respecting their pronouns or chosen names, and recognizing their identities.

“If a medical practitioner uses language that is affirming, then it can serve as [an] affirmation to their patients even beyond gender,” said Cindy Phu, a professor of speech communication at PCC.

The benefit of carefully considering a minor’s gender has nothing to do with pushing a political agenda. Instead, it is an effort to form a mutual understanding between the patient and their medical practitioner.

As for the usage of chemicals in puberty blockers, particularly estrogen and testosterone, studies consistently show positive outcomes that outweigh the minimal physical side effects.

“In short term studies, gender affirming hormone treatment with both estradiol and testosterone has been found to be safe and improve mental health and quality of life outcomes,” a study published in 2019 found.

GOP lawmakers also refer to detransitioning as deterrence against families considering physical treatment for minors and young adults. And while there are individuals who independently decide to detransition later in life, only 1% of those who underwent gender reassignment surgery expressed regret afterward.

Efforts against alternative healthcare geared toward gender only harm those who GOP lawmakers claim are protecting. When Utah passed its ban earlier in the year, teenagers admitted to suicidal thoughts because of the uncertainty they now face.

And for those receiving ongoing puberty blockers from their doctors, statewide bans could prevent teenagers and young adults from accessing treatment that can’t be stopped halfway through.

“It strips away the basic human right to not only receive, once you’re there, but access that care along the way,” said Corben. “If your doctors and support system can be charged fines for helping you get the care you need, there’s something rotten and wrong in that system of power.”