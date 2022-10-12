Metro Micro is a transit program that launched during the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020. It’s a program that was designed to replace short, solo trips by offering on-demand trips that often stay under five miles.

The vans, some of which are electric, are equipped with bike racks, and can be seen throughout the day in the streets surrounding Pasadena City College. The program is geared towards individuals who have been reluctant to use public transport in the past.

Metro, when they first piloted the program, it started in just two zones in the Watts/Willowbrook area and LAX/Inglewood. But in 2021, Metro Micro expanded to 8 different zones throughout Los Angeles County. These eight zones include Northwest San Fernando Valley, North Hollywood/Burbank, Highland Park/Eagle Rock/Glendale, Altadena/Pasadena/Sierra Madre, El Monte, Watts/Compton, LAX/Inglewood, UCLA/Westwood/VA Medical Center.

Raj Curry, who is a part of the Metro Micro Leadership Team, presented an update in the Metro Micro pilot program. “The fleet that we use currently, 82 vehicles, include some of the ADA vehicles where they’re equipped with wheelchair accessibility,” Curry continued, “Our price is of course one dollar and we do not accept cash. Our customers can pay with a TAP card or with a pre-registered credit card through the app.” He expressed that Metro Micro has been designed to prioritize customer experience, keeping equity in mind. Using Metro Micro is far more affordable than private apps like Lyft or Uber.

It appears that the fleet of 82 vehicles isn’t cutting it for some, especially community member Bill Lam who shared his frustrations and concerns during the community meeting about transit riders being unaware of service-area changes–considering that riders cannot travel between zones.

“Please send out the notice so that people can understand the service area is going to be expanding to another place,” Lam said during the public comment, “I tried to book a ride and it shows me that there aren’t available vehicles to come and pick me up at the service area, which really frustrates me because I would have to find another way to get around,” It’s clear that an on-demand service is in demand–if it can deliver.

Although there aren’t car seats available now, Metro-Micro is planning on incorporating carseat booking for Metro Micro 2.0.

There are a few different ways to book a ride with Micro Metro; first is the app Transit, then one can either book online at book.metro-micro.net, call to book at (323) GO-METRO or one can contact the service at micro@metro.net. At only one dollar, Micro Metro is an affordable option–but it’s only available within the zones it functions. Hours of operation vary by day and zone.