Share:

*Writer’s note: This piece contains subjective language as it is a news analysis.

In recent years, political preferences among a sizable portion of Gen Z have become significantly more conservative, with Gen Z men voting significantly more conservatively than in past years.

A poll conducted by the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) found that approximately 56% of young men aged 18-29 voted for Donald Trump in last year’s election, a stark contrast compared to the 58% of young women who voted for Kamala Harris. The same poll found that the overall youth vote was still in favor of Democrats, however, the margin isn’t necessarily wide by any means, with 51% of the total youth vote in favor of the DNC and 47% of American youth in favor of the GOP.

The numbers don’t lie: the recent elections held in November show that Gen Z isn’t shaping up to be the “progressive, world-saving” bunch that some people expected them to be.

“I think, in general, when you think about young people…the classic stereotype is like, you try to define young people, and then they go against however you define them,” PCC student Giraltde Spelder said.

The differences in youth voting in 2020 compared to 2024 are striking. In 2020, CIRCLE found that 56% of young men and 65% of young women voted in favor of Democrats. It is also important to note that overall youth voter turnout decreased to some extent, dropping from 50% in 2020 to 47% in 2024.

Although the numbers are striking, this isn’t as surprising a trend as some may make it out to be. Young men also drifted more conservatively in 2016, with Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton earning 47% of the youth male vote. An incredibly interesting thing to note is that during the 2016 election and the 2024 election, right-wing, online media became more prevalent than in other years. In 2016, people like Ben Shapiro grew in popularity through things like memes. Dozens of popular YouTubers all either subtly promoted alt-right rhetoric or (at least in JonTron’s case) fully embraced alt-right rhetoric, such as the great replacement theory. Much of the anti-Indian racism seen frequently online today can be linked to Pewdiepie and his war on the Indian film and record production company T-Series, where Pewdiepie would make a few diss tracks on T-Series that contained numerous racist Indian stereotypes. This led his fans to use the rivalry as an excuse to be racist towards Indians online.

The parallels are in full display nowadays with the rise of the Manosphere. Over the past few years, the rise of blatantly alt-right content creators such as Andrew Tate, Charlie Kirk, and a multitude of other right-wing grifters has capitalized on the insecurity of young men.

“This generation of men is one of the few generations that are really being exposed to a hyper amount of online public discourse, and having no reasonable outlet to discuss it with,” said Colt Alexander Reichman, a second-year electrical engineering major.

It’s a whole industry at this point to prey on every single insecurity that young men seem to have nowadays. It’s one of the main reasons why many young men are turning to activities such as fitness. Many young men have developed a shallow idea of what it means to be a “high-value” man, where they prioritize things such as physical and financial power in hopes of finding romantic partners, rather than prioritizing character and personality. This is all thanks to the likes of Andrew Tate, and things such as the Fresh and Fit podcast.

“When somebody doesn’t feel secure in a space, they tend to go to an extreme opposite, which I think is a lot of what has to do with–you know–the rejection of men and decentering them from women’s lives tends to make men feel unworthy or unvalued,” English major Kai Rodriguez said. “Therefore they go to other men who will validate them for better or for worse, and a lot of times that’ll get put onto women.”

Both the DNC and the GOP attempted to capitalize on strong social media and online presence during the 2024 election race. Despite the DNC’s best efforts, the GOP had a stronger online presence with their target audiences, with Trump appearing on popular podcasts such as the Joe Rogan Experience and Impaulsive with Logan Paul. Both hosts would ultimately end up endorsing Trump. The GOP would also continue to use apps such as Truth Social and X to further push their rhetoric into the online atmosphere.

“That alone, I feel like, is bringing a lot of attention to, like I said, not just Trump, but he has an outlet now. To where he’s talking all kinds of madness on like–Truth Social,” said Michael Robles, a 36-year-old CIS major.

The spread of alt-right rhetoric has made its way to typically “apolitical” spaces as well, with numerous Twitch streamers with young, impressionable male audiences, endorsing Trump. A prime example of this is Adin Ross’ stream with Trump back in August of 2024.

“I think it’s more in online discussions, but like–there’s like, the popularity of Andrew Tate, and those kind of like–Manosphere influences, that are just like, getting to–at this point… elementary school kids,” Spelder said. “We’re not supposed to be the ‘golden generation’ anyways like that’s not how it works, but I don’t want us turning back completely.”

The general voting turnout also dipped from 2020, with approximately 63% of eligible voters showing up to the polls, compared to the 66.6% who showed up in 2020. Voting in hard times like these seems as insignificant to many as ever, even to those outside of Gen Z. Roughly 36% of the total eligible voting population (which translates to approximately 90 million potential voters) didn’t vote in 2024, which likely contributed to Trump’s victory.

“I felt like—no matter who was in office, it never affected me anyway,” Robles said. “It was just like–a bunch of people with money who run the show.”

Reasons for sentiments such as this vary from a multitude of different viewpoints. Some people seem to think that their vote is insignificant due to the functions of the Electoral College. Some think that both major parties are bought out by the same groups of lobbyists, who ultimately pay off politicians on both sides of the political spectrum to adhere to the same corporate interests, rather than adhering to what genuinely benefits the country. And, many claim that both candidates are ultimately different sides of the same coin.

Another thing to take into consideration is the apparent divide between the older half of Gen Z and the younger half of Gen Z. According to a youth poll conducted by Harvard Kennedy School, the younger portion of Gen Z voters approve of the Republicans in Congress, while the older portion disapproves of the Republicans in Congress.

These numbers mainly prove that Gen Z isn’t a monolith, not on the age or gender line Over the next few years, the two different sides of this age group trending towards different directions is something to keep an eye on. The gender divide is also a notable focus, one that could be exacerbated in the future. Foreshadowed b hat in a desperate final resort young men are crawling towards conservatism as they feel that the “left” has left them behind.

Follow: