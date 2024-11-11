Desiriee Brewington/Courier
PCC Student Andres Mejia participated in the Halloween Contest dressed as Jesus at PCC on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Share:
This gallery captures the essence of Halloween, showcasing everything from eerie decorations to imaginative costumes. People of all ages immerse themselves in the spooky spirit, with scenes of trick-or-treating, community gatherings, and festive displays.
The images highlight the excitement and creativity that define this holiday, as individuals come together to celebrate. Through these photographs, the gallery brings to life the thrill and joy that make Halloween a memorable occasion for everyone involved.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Performer performing on Teatro de los muertos on Dia de los Muertos at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Luca Newman / Courier Halloween decoration of a skeleton enjoying the neighbourhood from their front porch in a Pasadena neighbourhood, 2nd of November 2024
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Table with decorative pumpkins participating in the Halloween competition for the best pumpkin at Waterworks Aquatics Pasadena swimming school on October 19, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
PCC student Andres Mejia is dressed as Jesus Christ on the PCC Colorado campus on October 31, 2024. Andres’s major is Electrical Engineering.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Amelia Verma, dressed as Harley Quinn, hanging upside down from her bed in Pasadena, CA, on October 31, 2024. Photos were shot in her bedroom.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Performer performing on Teatro de los muertos on Dia de los Muertos at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Desiriee Brewington/Courier
PCC Student Vincent Price at PCC, on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Halloween decorations in front of a house at 563 Fillmore Street in Pasadena, CA, on October 25, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
PCC students dressed up for a Halloween costume competition on the PCC Colorado campus on October 31, 2024.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Eugene Herbert, dressed as Austin Powers, with his hand on his hip, by the Mirror Pools at Pasadena City College in Pasadena, CA, on October 31, 2024. Out of his costume, he is an accounting major.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Denisse Bobadilla, 19, of Los Angeles, paints a pumpkin at the ASPCC Halloween Booth at the Quad on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Performer performing on Teatro de los muertos on Dia de los Muertos at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Desiree Brewington/Courier
PCC student dressed as Indiana Jones for Haloween at PCC on Thursday October 31, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
A house covered in artificial webbing and decorated with spiders for Halloween at 932 Oakland Ave in Pasadena, CA, on October 25, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
PCC student Elaine Ngo is dressed as a wizard on the PCC Colorado campus on October 31, 2024. Elaine’s major is Engineering.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Rachel Li, dressed as a Leopard, smiling with her hands in her pockets at the Mirror Pools at Pasadena City College in Pasadena, CA, on October 31, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
A cat carved pumpkin at the PCC Pride Center on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
Desiriee Brewington/Courier
PCC Veteran Student staff members, Jessica Schmidt (Barbie) and Jose salas (Alien) participated in Halloween activities at PCC on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
A large artificial spider with red eyes in front of a house at 929 Oakland Ave in Pasadena, CA, on October 25, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
PCC students support their peers participating in the Halloween costume competition on the PCC Colorado campus on October 31, 2024.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Alexander Moran, dressed as his OC DND character, smiling with phone in hand at the Mirror Pools at Pasadena City College in Pasadena, CA, on October 31, 2024. He is a welding major.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Halloween candy bars such as Reese’s, Kit-Kat’s, and Hershey’s being sold at Temple City’s Ralphs on Sunday, October 27, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Performer performing on Teatro de los muertos on Dia de los Muertos at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Desiree Brewington/Courier
PCC students dressed as Alvin and the chimpucks, for Halloween, at PCC on Thursday October 31,2024.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Elijah Morales, dressed as the little boy from The Old Days, standing with his hands in his pockets at the Mirror Pools at Pasadena City College in Pasadena, CA, on October 31, 2024. He is a post-production major.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Families and people of all ages in costumes sit on the stairs of the CC Building before they go trick or treating at the booths in the Quad for Halloween on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
PCC staff member Katherine Kendall-Winslow dressed as a Crayon box for Halloween, at PCC on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Luca Newman / Courier Halloween decorations in a quiet residential Pasadena neighbourhood, 2nd of November 2024
Anastasia Kiek / Courier
Guests at the Halloween party at the Junior League headquarters on Madison Ave in Pasadena, CA, on October 25, 2024. The Junior League of Pasadena is a women’s volunteer organization.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Finn Duncan, dressed as Indiana Jones, playing with his toy whip at the Mirror Pools at Pasadena City College in Pasadena, CA, on October 31, 2024. He is a photography major.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Halloween goodie bags on the English Language Division table for the people who came to trick or treat in the Quad on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Performer performing on Teatro de los muertos on Dia de los Muertos at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Desiree Brewington/Courier
PCC student on Halloween, at PCC on Thursday October 31, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
person with dia de los muertos at Dia de los muertos celebration at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Luca Newman / Courier Halloween decorations in a quiet residential Pasadena neighbourhood, 2nd of November 2024
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Participants of the Halloween Trick or Treat on Madison Ave in Pasadena on October 31, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
two performer getting ready to perform at Dia de los muertos celebration at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Participants of the Halloween Trick or Treat on Madison Ave in Pasadena on October 31, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Aztec performer getting ready to perform at Dia de los muertos celebration at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Participants of the Halloween Trick or Treat on Madison Ave in Pasadena on October 31, 2024.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
PCC Students Brendon maravillas (left) and Denisse Bobadilla (right) participating in Halloween activities, at PCC on Thursday October 31 ,2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Aztec performer getting ready to perform at Dia de los muertos celebration at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Eizen Yap/Courier
Stephanie Ho, 18, of Pasadena, Tiffany Vuong, 18, of Pasadena, and Denisse Bobadilla, 19, of Los Angeles, try to guess how many candies are in the jar at the ASPCC Halloween Booth at the Quad on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
PCC band performing on Halloween, at PCC on Thursday October 31, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Performers at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Eizen Yap/Courier
A giant inflatable black cat on top of jack-o-lantern balloon in front of the CC Building on Halloween on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Participants of the Halloween Trick or Treat on Madison Ave in Pasadena on October 31, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Child Aztec dancer ready to perform at Dia de los muertos celebration at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Participants of the Halloween Trick or Treat on Madison Ave in Pasadena on October 31, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Aztec dancer ready to perform at Dia de los muertos celebration at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Participants of the Halloween Trick or Treat on Madison Ave in Pasadena on October 31, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Person with a dia de los muertos costume at Dia de los muertos celebration at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Participants of the Halloween Trick or Treat on Madison Ave in Pasadena on October 31, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Aztec dancer dancing at Dia de los muertos celebration at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Participants of the Halloween Trick or Treat on Madison Ave in Pasadena on October 31, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Aztec dancer dancing at Dia de los muertos celebration at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Aztec dancer dancing at Dia de los muertos celebration at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Aztec dancer dancing around fire at Dia de los muertos celebration at Olvera Street on November 01, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Person enjoying themselves at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Person enjoying themselves at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Person showing of their costumes at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
People showing of their costumes at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Small chinese child steping on a cutoff of Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Chinese person dressed as Winne the po with anti sign of Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Chinese person with anti sign of Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
anti sign of Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
person with anti sign of Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
people with costumes enjoying themselves at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
two people arguing at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Person walking with costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
People showing off costumes at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Kcal News reporting on the Halloween parade while people try to appear on the brodcast at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Person enjoying himself while Evangelicals shame people for celabrating halloween at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Evangelicals shaming people for celabrating halloween at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
two people walkiing and enjoying themselves at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Person on the ground after getting punched in a confrontation at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
two people enjoying themselves taking pictures at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Person singing in front of crowd at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Person singing at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
People showing of their costumes at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Person showing off her costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Isidro Lopez/Courier
People enjoying themselves at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival on Octeber 31, 2024
Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
With a passion for visual storytelling, my journey began with event photography in Russia.
After a break, I am now resuming my work, focusing on capturing the naturalness of moments and combining adventure with visual storytelling. I aim to participate in photojournalism awards and competitions, sharing compelling narratives with all audiences.
Latest posts by Anastasia Kiek
( see all)
Follow:
Post navigation